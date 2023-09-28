City chiefs revolt against Sunak’s net zero overhaul

Rishi Sunak has prompted fury over his backpedaling on Britain’s net zero pledges - Chris J Ratcliffe/Shutterstock

City chiefs have blasted Rishi Sunak for watering down the Government’s net-zero targets, saying the move risks hitting investment in the UK and erodes the country’s position as a “global leader on climate”.

Aviva, Jupiter Asset Management and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) were among a group of investors to sign a letter warning the prime minister against backtracking on the UK’s climate policies. More than 30 organisations which together manage more than £1.5 trillion in combined assets put their names to the letter.

It said: “Diluting ambition at this critical juncture erodes the UK’s position as a global leader on climate, undermines our international competitiveness, and increases the risk that we fail to capitalise on one of the greatest economic opportunities of the 21st century.

“We urge the government to uphold ambition and avoid backsliding on key climate policies… In the absence of strong policy incentives from Government, there is a significant risk that investment will flow to the regions and nations that are taking a more consistent, long-term approach.”

It comes after Mr Sunak last week delayed the ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and relaxed deadlines around installing new gas boilers. On Wednesday, the Rosebank oil field development in the North Sea was also given the green light, further angering environmental campaigners.

The letter, which was sent by three umbrella groups representing major investors, urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the recent policy changes.

What are Rishi Sunak’s changes to net zero policy?

City chiefs said: “Ultimately, delaying key targets and lowering the ambition of existing government policies would be misguided.

“It reduces the capacity of industry to plan ahead and make investments that will drive down the costs of adopting low-carbon technologies.

“Not only will the government’s current approach increase the UK’s cumulative emissions, but it will also end up costing the taxpayer more and hinder our ability to lead the charge in rolling out the climate solutions of the future.”

Story continues

The letter was sent by the chief executives of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, the Principles for Responsible Investment and the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association.

Earlier this week, Lord Deben, formerly one of the Government’s most senior climate advisers, said the Government was becoming “unconservative” by rowing back on Britain’s net zero pledges.

Mr Sunak said that changing environmental targets would spare the public the “unacceptable costs” of net zero.

Finance bosses wrote in their letter to the Prime Minister: “Staying the course on the UK’s long-term climate goals is fully compatible with addressing immediate issues, including cost-of-living concerns.

“We urge the government to uphold ambition and avoid backsliding on key climate policies.

“In the absence of strong policy incentives from Government, there is a significant risk that investment will flow to the regions and nations that are taking a more consistent, long-term approach.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.