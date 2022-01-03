The City of Clarksville, Tennessee, Launches a Partnership with ParkMobile to Offer Convenient, Contactless Parking Payments

Clarksville is starting the new year by providing monthly parking permits and on-demand zone parking through ParkMobile's convenient parking payment system.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S., is expanding its services to the City of Clarksville, Tennessee by offering reservations and zone parking. Users will be able to reserve monthly parking permits through the ParkMobile app and or pay for daily on-demand street or garage parking. Through the partnership, ParkMobile will be available at 234 on and off-street spaces throughout Downtown Clarksville.

"This partnership will not only enhance the parking experience for our Downtown Clarksville commuters and visitors but will also allow for better efficiency and management as our downtown continues to flourish," City Parking Manager, Michael Palmore, said. "ParkMobile also brings our parking management into the 21st century with contactless payment, push notification reminders, and more. It's going to change the way we park downtown for the better."

Local university Austin Peay State University deployed ParkMobile in 2020, and now drivers in Clarksville will have the benefit of begin able to use the same app to park throughout Downtown Clarksville. ParkMobile is also widely-used in other markets throughout Tennessee, including Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, with over 326,000 registered users in the state.

ParkMobile has 30 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device. Additionally, the reservations feature of the app can be used to purchase monthly permits.

"Our reservations feature has become a very popular tool, allowing users to reserve parking in advance to guarantee a spot," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're excited to see Clarksville using the feature for monthly parking permits and using our zone parking for daily parking sessions."

