City clerk to hire ops coordinator

Feb. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — An operations coordinator for Traverse City Clerk's office will take over absentee voting duties, licensing work and more.

Rebecca Adler will move up from a current role with the office to take the job, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.

Adler worked there as an elections and licensing specialist, and Marentette called the promotion a "natural progression" for Adler.

Along with serving as team leader for any absentee voting activity, Adler will also coordinate the work of up to six temporary elections workers each election, according to a memo by city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley.

Marentette told commissioners at their meeting Monday that changes to absentee voting rules have led to as much as a 300-percent increase in people voting that way.

"We now have no-reason absentee voting in Michigan, which is fantastic, but it has shifted a lot of demand related to elections to the actual clerks offices that was existing before at polling places ... I can tell you across the country, that doesn't shift back to polling places," he said.

The new position will also take over licensing reviewing, processing and acting as the contact point for numerous licensing categories, according to the memo. Marentette told commissioners that will help balance the workload, with more than 1,600 hours added annually in licensing oversight and management, some of which relates to marijuana facility licensing.

Adler will also coordinate the work required for board appointments, like interviews, screening applicants and initiating newly appointed volunteers, according to Marentette and Bosley.

Risk management will be another major responsibility, with the city requiring insurance coverage of others totaling more than $1 billion — major event organizers need certain insurance, for example.

Marentette told commissioners the clerk's office lacked the capacity to review all the required insurance coverage until now.

City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to authorize filling the new position already included in the 2023-24 budget.

Mayor Amy Shamroe said the process for the hire and three other new positions was different than usual, since an interim city manager was in place when commissioners adopted the budget in June. Otherwise, city leaders would typically approve the budget, then department heads would make the hires afterward.

"So as they're moving through the budget process, any new positions will likely be presented to us as part of the budget and kind of approved and discussed as part of that process, as opposed to theoretically approved and then hammered out later," she said.

Marentette, who requested the new position during the budgeting process, said the total budgeted amount is $73,597, including benefits, with the starting hourly wage for the 40-hour-per-week position at $27.48.

Adler's former post will be filled with another hire, Marentette said.