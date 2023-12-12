City considers seeking $7 million IEPA loan

Dec. 12—DANVILLE — The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee this week will consider authorizing application for a $7 million Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan for sanitary sewer system rehabilitation work.

The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.

The loan is through the IEPA Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP).

The city already had a flow monitoring and sanitary sewer evaluation study completed for various locations in the city.

According to the resolution, the study "revealed the sanitary sewer system evaluated has major inflow/infiltration and structural deterioration issues."

The city desires to seek funding through the IEPA program to assist in the city's efforts for sub-consulting and construction rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer system.

The loan program has a 20-year repayment term with annual simple interest rates applied at one-half the bond market interest rate, according to the resolution. The current interest rate for the upcoming funding cycle year would be 1.81 percent.

The committee also will have a review of the draft 2023 tax levy and proposed fiscal year 2024-2025 $66 million city budget. The budget would go into effect May 1, 2024,

The city's property tax rate is projected to stay the same at approximately $2.16 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. City officials are using the same equalized assessed valuation of property of $320 million. The total levy would stay the same at about $6.91 million. Of the levy, $4.69 million, with funding also coming from the public safety fee and general fund transfer (an increase from $4.57 million last year) is going to the police pension and $5.23 million (an increase from $4.92 million last year) to the fire pension, also with public safety fee and general fund transfer funds. The library levy is increasing 2 percent to $2.1 million.

The full city council will act on the levy and budget next week.

In other business, the committee will consider approving:

* Amending the engineering services agreement from $310,225 to $403,500 with Clark Dietz Inc. for the realignment and improvements to West Williams Street from Robinson Street to Logan Avenue. Since the initial agreement in 2019, there have been cost increases due to changes to the proposed roadway profiles, environmental screening updates, extension of project timeframes and the addition of needed drainage improvements.

* Authorizing execution of a memorandum of understanding for solar development on the H&L Landfill.

* A $100,000 professional services agreement with Pavement Management Group of Heath, Ohio, for pavement management services in the area for the Danville Area Transportation Study.

* Amending the street overlay contract by an additional $60,407 with Cross Construction due to the addition of Jackson Street from the CSX railroad to Woodbury Street along with required adjustment of unknown manholes and valves. The total cost was $1.427 million.

* Authorizing $30,558 payment to Owens Excavating and Trucking for emergency sewer repairs at 7 E. Second St.

* A lease contract with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. for tires for Danville Mass Transit buses from Feb. 1, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2027. Goodyear and the city may extend the agreement into two option years commencing on Feb. 1, 2027, and expiring on Jan. 31, 2029.

* Purchasing a replacement land

scaping dump truck for the parks division due to the current dump truck becoming increasingly unreliable, according to city officials. The cost will not exceed $90,000. It will be paid for through capital improvement funds.



* Amending city code to add residential solid waste collection changes aldermen already approved regarding placing sold waste for collection and penalties.