City Council Rejects Proposal to House Homeless Individuals Alongside Hotel Guests

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of strong opposition from small, family-owned businesses that make up the hotel industry, the Los Angeles City Council voted this morning to reject a proposal that would have required hotels to make vacant rooms available to unhoused individuals. The measure now heads to the voters in November to decide whether this proposal becomes law.

Proposed by Unite Here Local 11, the labor union representing hospitality workers, the measure would establish a program to place unhoused individuals or families in vacant hotel guest rooms. Hotels would be required to report to the Department of Housing the daily number of vacancies they have and to accept vouchers from the unhoused to stay in a vacant room.

The measure was widely criticized by these small business owners, who expressed serious concerns about being required to provide homeless individuals housing alongside guests. At the meeting, many hoteliers remarked their staff is simply not equipped to provide social services that are required to make such temporary placements successful. With no funding for these services proposed in the ordinance, hoteliers fear that the lack of case management expertise could lead to unsafe condition for workers.

"It baffles me that Unite Here, which claims to protect its members, is leading this measure that would very likely jeopardize worker safety," said Heather Rozman, President & CEO of the Hotel Association of Los Angeles. "We're relieved that the council saw this for the political stunt that it is and call on them to instead pursue long-term solutions to homelessness that actually work."

The hotel industry, including many of these small, family-owned businesses have long been partners to the City on addressing homelessness. Most recently, multiple hotels have voluntarily participated Project Roomkey, which converted hotels into homeless shelters during the pandemic. It viewed this recent measure as vast overreach that would harm these small businesses most as they still struggle to fully recover from drastic losses from the pandemic.

Following the rejection of the measure by the Council, the ordinance now heads to the voters, who likely may see the issue on their ballots in March of 2024.

Contact: Heather Rozman
Hotel Association of Los Angeles
E: heather@hotelassociationla.com
C: 818-732-1984

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-council-rejects-proposal-to-house-homeless-individuals-alongside-hotel-guests-301600987.html

SOURCE Hotel Association of Los Angeles

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.

  • Italy, Intel Nears Chip Plant Deal - Report

    Italy neared a deal with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, Reuters reports. The deal was initially worth $5 billion. The investment is part of Intel's broader plan to invest $88 billion in building capacity across Europe as it struggled to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease the global semiconductor chip crisis. Also Read: US $52B Chip Funding For Intel, TSMC, Samsung Will Cost Them China Ambitions: Report Intel

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • 2 reasons the 'risk of recession is getting higher and higher’: Mohamed El-Erian

    The risk of a recession “is getting higher and higher,” says veteran economist Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Taiwan tycoon pledges $100m to defend island from ‘evil’ China

    A Taiwanese microchip tycoon has pledged $100m (£82m) towards his country’s defences and urged citizens to stand up to the “evil” Chinese Communist Party.

  • Unusually large U.S. jobs number stokes case for 'unusually large' rate hike

    The U.S. Federal Reserve faces renewed pressure to deliver another 75 basis point interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting in September as fresh data showed job gains unexpectedly accelerating and overall employment at a record high despite soaring inflation and rising borrowing costs. The economy added 528,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday, a far larger-than-expected number than expected. Data for June was revised higher to show 398,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 372,000, while the unemployment rate fell to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

  • Biden Bill Compels Barra to Put GM Before Business Roundtable

    (Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe landmark legislation President Joe Biden is counting on to motivate Americans to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm election has put Mary Barra in a somewhat awkward spot. Significant support for automakers making the switch to electric vehicles and maj

  • Royal Caribbean CEO Talks When It Will Fully Drop Covid Testing

    The Royal Caribbean cruise line has slowly been dropping covid protocols, but two major rules remain in place.

  • US Job Growth Surges, Tempering Recession Worry and Pressing Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- US employers added more than double the number of jobs forecast, illustrating rock-solid labor demand that tempers recession worries and suggests the Federal Reserve will press on with steep interest-rate hikes to thwart inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteNonfarm payrolls jumped 528,000 in July, a broa

  • Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Good News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

    Las Vegas and the cruise industry have an overlapping customer base. Royal Caribbean International also has a deal with a casino chain as MGM Resorts International matches the cruise line's loyalty program status. It's easy to see why cruise lines and Las Vegas casinos would work together.

  • China sanctions Pelosi, Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1M, Goldman Sachs under scrutiny

    Today's leading business headlines include China placing sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her trip to Taiwain, Alex Jones being ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents $4.1 million, and Goldman Sachs disclosing that its credit division is under investigation.

  • NYC’s Comptroller Strikes Back at Republicans’ ESG Criticisms

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who helps oversee about $240 billion in pension funds, said efforts by conservative US states to thwart the financial industry’s plans to address climate change are just a cover to defend the interests of oil companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteLander is referring

  • Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate group of Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 4 AUGUST 2022, 11:25 In Donetsk Oblast, paratroopers of the 81st separate airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated a group of Russian troops. Source: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Details: The Ukrainian military has published photos of eliminated Russian soldiers.

  • US Treasuries Sink as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sank after data showed a booming labor market that might prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates sharply at its next meeting.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe two-year Treasury yield jumped past 3.20% while the 10-year rate pushed past 2.80% after employers added 528,000 jobs last month, more t

  • Village of Dibrivne in Kharkiv Oblast liberated after Russians abandon vehicles and flee

    Soldiers from Ukraine’s 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade have pushed Russian invading forces out of the village of Dibrivne, Kharkiv Oblast, forcing the enemy to abandon their vehicles, the brigade said in a video posted on its Facebook page on Aug 5.

  • Ex-Advisor Gets 22 Years in Prison for Fleecing Investors of $9 Million

    A former financial advisor was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for operating a Ponzi scheme that swindled $9.3 million from investors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Over a five-year period, Raymond Erker sold to at least 54 clients investments that he misrepresented as annuities and secured notes; the investments purportedly were low risk and had guaranteed returns. In reality, Erker and two co-defendants diverted client funds to their personal bank accounts and companies they controlled.

  • Avelo Airlines debuts new Bay Area flight to popular destination

    Bay Area residents will find it easier to get to the popular wintertime destination, where the average temperature in January is 70 degrees.

  • US July payrolls rise more than expected

    U.S. job growth surged much more than expected in July and the unemployment rate ticked lower, giving the Federal Reserve enough cushion to stay on its aggressive rate hike path as it tries to tame inflation. BONDS: The yield on 10-year Treasury notes shot higher and was up 14.9 basis points to 2.825%; The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, was up 20.3 basis points at 3.240%. We have a real supply-demand imbalance in terms of the labor market… There was a strong urge for people to call the all clear, on inflation and we’re just not there.

  • Argentina Vows End of Money Printing to Battle 60% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s new Economy Minister Sergio Massa pledged to stop printing money that helps fuel runaway inflation, outlining his strategy to turn around the country’s deepening crisis. Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeMassa rolled out his economic roadmap Wednesday night after being sworn in by President A

  • A drug addict, an officer and a descendant of the Cossacks: Azov presents their latest Russian captives

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 5 AUGUST 2022, 15:54 The Azov Special Operations Regiment has captured five Russian occupiers. Source: Andrii Biletskyi, the founder and first commander of the Azov Regiment, on Telegram Quote: "Here are the latest five prisoners captured by the Azov Special Operations Regiment.