City council wishes everyone a 'Merry Christmas and a happy New Year'

Dec. 20—The Athens City Council held its last meeting of the 2023 calendar year Monday. Mayor Ronnie Marks thanked everyone for a great year and asked everyone to continue to help take care of one another going into 2024.

Each member of the council took time to wish everyone a Merry Christmas prior to the business portion of the meeting.

"I hope everyone has a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," Councilman Wayne Harper said.

The Athens City Council conducted the following business.

Public hearing

—Public hearing determining that a downed timber and debris pile along Luke Street is a public nuisance, and ordering an abatement of the same.

—Determined that a downed timber and debris pile along Luke Street had been removed. No action was taken.

Consent calendar

—Approve travel/education expenses for personnel of the Planning Department.

—Approve a Special Events on Premises Consumption alcohol license for Athens Limestone Foundation, Inc. for the Starlight Ball event to be held at 114 Pryor Street, Dec. 31, 2023.

—Approve a task order with Krebs Engineering, Inc. to perform annual water tank inspections, as well as to assist with procurement processes to secure maintenance contracts for any maintenance needed as detected from those inspections.

—Approve the purchase of a Milwaukee hand-held core drill kit for the ESCD Department.

Regular meeting

—Authorized a revocable license to erect a shopping center sign on the median of Kelli Drive.

—Approve a FY 2023 budget amendment.

—Resolution concerning 2023-24 municipal appropriations for various government agencies and purposes. Resolution was introduced and will be carried over until the next council meeting.

—Resolution concerning 2023-24 municipal appropriations/contracts and third party non-governmental entities. Resolution was introduced and will be carried over until the next council meeting.

—Authorized the Street Department to contract with Shelton's Railroad Construction to make repairs to rail spurs in the Elm-Wilkinson Street Industrial Park.

—Reject the sole bid from Donohoo Chevrolet, Ft. Payne, Alabama, and approve the negotiated price for a heavy-duty crew cab pickup truck for the Electric Department.

—Authorize the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Morrell Engineering for environmental study and boundary survey for 300 Hobbs Street E, in the amount of $7,000.

—Approve a change work order for the Lakewood Regional lift station.