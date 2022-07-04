U.S. markets closed

City of Cranbrook receives funding to revitalize Confederation Park

·3 min read

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

CRANBROOK, BC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Cranbrook, like so many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to vibrant parks and public spaces.

City of Cranbrook receives funding to revitalize Confederation Park (photo: Cranbrook Tourism) (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading exisiting community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $184,750 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the City of Cranbrook.

This funding will allow the City of Cranbrook to revitalize Confederation Park by improving existing amenities and constructing new ones. The project includes upgrading trails, creating a parking area and wildlife viewing tower, building a dock and washroom facilities, and installing bilingual signage and wayfinding.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. It is providing $500 million over two years for Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure. The Government of Canada is committed to rejuvenating public spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."

-        The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"It has been an important goal in our Strategic Plan to leverage and enhance our community's natural assets for the recreational benefit of our residents and our visitors. This funding will go a long way to enhancing Confederation Park, similar to our work revitalizing Idlewild Park these past few years. I am grateful to the Government of Canada for their support of this important project for the City of Cranbrook."

-       Lee Pratt, Mayor, City of Cranbrook

Quick Facts

  • CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity so that communities can:

  • Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links:

