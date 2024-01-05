City of Cullman looks to boost wireless network

Jan. 5—An agreement between the city of Cullman and a New York-based communication company may soon bring a boost to the area's wireless networks.

The city of Cullman approved a franchise agreement with Crown Castle Thursday, Jan. 4, which would allow the company to develop a fiber network of small cells throughout the city.

Unlike the Sprout fiber internet network offered by the Cullman County Electric Cooperative, Crown Castle does not provide wireless or internet access, but instead advertises itself as the nation's leading provider of "shared communications infrastructure." With its network of 40,000 cell towers, 115,000 small cells and 85,000 miles of fiber optic cable, the company works with local communities to develop scalable systems to meet both the current and future demands of wireless communications networks.

Small cell networks are designed to work in conjunction with existing cell phone towers to increase both the coverage and capacity of wireless networks by installing a series of small, low-powered antennas to existing structures such as streetlights and utility poles. Because each of these antennas are connected by fiber optic cable they are capable of carrying the same amount of data as a traditional cell phone tower. However, because they cover a much smaller geographical area and are in closer proximity to the user, the area's overall "wireless density" is exponentially increased.

City officials were unable to provide an exact date, but anticipate the installation of small cells to begin soon.

The council also took its first steps in the process of updating policies designed to preserve the aesthetics of its central business district.

The council held the first reading of an ordinance which, if approved on Jan. 22, will abolish the existing seven member Downtown Design Board in order to create a similar five-member board. Four members of the new board would be appointed by city councilmembers, while the mayor would reserve the final appointment.

Story continues

The board would handle any appeals from aggrieved parties in regard to final decisions made by the City of Cullman Building Department.

A second ordinance will replace previous guidelines for facade improvements in the city's central business district. Under the proposed ordinance, the application process for improving a structure's existing facade will remain the same, but new construction and additions will need to be designed in a way to reflect an overall compatibility with surrounding architecture. This includes building materials, fenestration, height, scale, color, contrast, roofs and parapets.

In other business the council:

—Rescheduled a public hearing to rezone Blue Hole, LLC property located on US Highway 278 West from AG-2 to AG-1. The hearing will now take place Monday, Jan. 22.

* Approved a special event request from Kari Driver of Cullman Christian School to host a 5k run at Depot Park on March 20.

* Approved a request from Lin Garden Buffet for a restaurant alcohol license.

* Accepted a grant from the Appalachian Regional Council (ARC) for the expansion of Depot Park.

* Approved the surplus of inventory no longer needed by the City for public or municipal purposes.

* Amended the shift differential policy of the Cullman City Police Department to allow for an additional three officers.

* Approved the rezoning of Copper Horse Properties, LLC located at Logan Street SW and Veigl Avenue SW from R-3 to R-4.

* Approve to vacate a storm sewer easement located at 1502 Warnke Road NW.

* Updated the building permit fee schedule for the Building Department.