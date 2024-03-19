The City in Every State Where Your Paycheck Shrinks the Fastest

kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

Making ends meet in the U.S. has become a terribly tough feat, and many Americans are struggling to get by, with many — including those making six figures — living paycheck to paycheck.

Making that essential paycheck stretch to the max is critical, and location plays a major role. Here are the cities where your precious paycheck shrinks the fastest, listed in alphabetical order by state.

Auburn, Alabama

Annual cost of living: $52,005

Median income: $55,509

Since the cost of living in Auburn is lower than the national average, your paycheck could fare well here.

Fairbanks, Alaska

Annual cost of living: $52,312

Median income: $69,914

Those in Fairbanks can see their paycheck stretch far given that they’re making more than the required to cover average cost of living expenses.

Flagstaff, Arizona

Annual cost of living: $69,271

Median income: $65,652

The cost of living in Flagstaff is markedly higher than the national average. Your paycheck could need to work overtime here.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $46,972

Median income: $56,881

People living in Fayetteville could see their paycheck go a long way, given that the state has lower than the national average cost of living, and the median income is above those annual costs.

Beverly Hills, California

Annual cost of living: $427,021

Median income: $116,771

Unsurprisingly, that famous 90210 ZIP code is attached to an extravagantly high cost of living. The average paycheck meets a quick dead end here.

Boulder, Colorado

Annual cost of living: $107,527

Median income: $80,243

Unfortunately, those in Boulder are making far less than what the city’s average cost of living expenses demand.

Stamford, Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $100,718

Median income: $86,591

In the city of Stamford, many residents may not be able to live comfortably, as the annual cost of living is substantially higher than the median income.

Wilmington, Delaware

Annual cost of living: $47,396

Median income: $54,731

In Wilmington, you can just get by, as the median income is only a bit above the annual cost of living.

Washington, DC

Annual cost of living: $80,722

Median income: $101,722

Fortunately, DC residents can come out on top in this expensive city, as their paychecks, on average, exceed what is necessary to get by.

Miami Beach, Florida

Annual cost of living: $192,431

Median income: $65,116

The annual cost of living in the desirable city of Miami Beach far exceeds the median income. This could dampen the appeal for those on a budget, including retirees.

Sandy Springs, Georgia

Annual cost of living: $80,118

Median income: $93,303

Residents of Sandy Springs won’t have much, if any, money left after taxes.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $120,521

Median income: $82,772

Hawaii is an extravagantly pricey location — the most expensive in the country. You’d better be really raking it in to get by here, earning well above the median income.

Rexburg, Idaho

Annual cost of living: $51,114

Median income: $46,286

In Rexburg, the average paycheck doesn’t come close to keeping up with the annual cost of living.

DeKalb, Illinois

Annual cost of living: $39,382

Median income: $47,410

Residents of DeKalb will see their earnings keep up somewhat on par with the cost of living, though they’ll still owe taxes if making the median amount.

West Lafayette, Indiana

Annual cost of living: $45,346

Median income: $30,317

Those living in this city will find themselves down and out if they’re pulling in the median income, which doesn’t even touch the cost of living.

Iowa City, Iowa

Annual cost of living: $46,942

Median income: $54,879

Residents of Iowa City will come close to breaking even when it comes to their paycheck and their cost of living

Manhattan, Kansas

Annual cost of living: $42,763

Median income: $55,316

In Manhattan, folks are making enough to square just about even with the city’s cost of living expenses.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $42,360

Median income: $47,118

Your paycheck won’t stretch far in Bowling Green, although the city boasts a lower cost of living than average for the U.S.

Monroe, Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $33,995

Median income: $36,550

And here we have another example of a city where the paycheck just can’t keep up with the cost of living once you take taxes into account.

Portland, Maine

Annual cost of living: $62,851

Median income: $71,498

The cost of living in Portland is steep when compared to other U.S. cities, and it’s a shame that residents aren’t making more to cover basic living expenses.

Hagerstown, Maryland

Annual cost of living: $40,763

Median income: $48,481

Here, city residents are making almost enough to get by OK, but not quite

Brookline, Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $174,268

Median income: $130,600

Those living in this expensive city may want to rethink things. In Brookline, you could end up in a landslide of debt if making an average salary.

East Lansing, Michigan

Annual cost of living: $41,778

Median income: $44,094

Unfortunately, even in the quaint city of East Lansing, you’ll find your paycheck stretched thin

Saint Cloud, Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $39,636

Median income: $58,910

If you relocate to St. Cloud, you could enjoy quite a nice payday that would more than cover your living expenses.

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $36,078

Median income: $41,024

When it comes to breaking even in Hattiesburg, it’s close but no cigar; residents are struggling to make an average paycheck stretch.

Springfield, Missouri

Annual cost of living: $38,569

Median income: $43,450

Once again we see a city where even a median income won’t last you long.

Bozeman, Montana

Annual cost of living: $80,746

Median income: $74,113

You’ll be struggling to get by if you make the average income in Bozeman, where the cost of living is so high.

Kearney, Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $48,857

Median income: $66,843

You won’t fare too poorly in Kearney, where the average paycheck outperforms the average cost of living.

Reno, Nevada

Annual cost of living: $62,143

Median income: $73,073

Fortunately, the median income in Reno is higher than the annual cost of living in the city, but not once after you factor in those pesky taxes.

Manchester, New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $55,101

Median income: $74,040

Even with the tax burden, you won’t fare too badly in this city, but still, your paycheck could be a lot more flexible in another city.

Lakewood, New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $74,911

Median income: $54,826

The living isn’t easy in Lakewood, New Jersey, where the paycheck stretches not at all.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $64,740

Median income: $67,663

The cost of living in Santa Fe far outweighs the median income, making this a very difficult city to coast in

Spring Valley, New York

Annual cost of living: $87,242

Median income: $50,749

If you want your average paycheck to do some legwork for you, don’t move to Spring Valley. You could rapidly go broke.

Asheville, North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $58,964

Median income: $63,810

Asheville is a beautiful city, but is it worth going into debt over? The average dollar stretches not far at all here.

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $42,746

Median income: $59,079

Your paycheck will fare far better here than in most other cities on this list.

Bowling Green, Ohio

Annual cost of living: $37,933

Median income: $41,346

And here we are again: a lush city that is simply inhospitable for those making an average income.

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $41,749

Median income: $39,998

Here ye, retirees and other folks on a budget. You’ll be getting down to, or possibly below, the wire in Stillwater.

Bend, Oregon

Annual cost of living: $77,330

Median income: $82,671

In the affluent city of Bend, not even a hefty median income of nearly $83,000 goes far enough.

State College, Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $54,149

Median income: $43,459

Yet again, this is an example of a city where an average income stalls out fast.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $49,693

Median income: $54,398

The expensive state of Rhode Island is filled with expensive cities, and Woonsocket is no exception. Average earners will face a tough time here.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $93,781

Median income: $93,964

Even before factoring in the significant tax burden, the average paycheck in this city just doesn’t cut it.

Rapid City, South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $49,411

Median income: $62,784

Residents of Rapid City are stretching it thin, financially, but they are in far better shape than the residents belonging to most other cities on this list.

Knoxville, Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $47,762

Median income: $48,309

Living in Knoxville may not be a reasonable strategy if you live on a tight budget.

San Marcos, Texas

Annual cost of living: $48,473

Median income: $47,395

The same goes for San Marcos, where the cost of living exceeds the median income.

Provo, Utah

Annual cost of living: $58,453

Median income: $57,943

Unfortunately, in this relatively expensive city, a roughly $58k salary won’t get you far.

Burlington, Vermont

Annual cost of living: $67,491

Median income: $63,931

Vermont is an expensive state, and we see that exemplified in Burlington, where the cost of living is steep.

Blacksburg, Virginia

Annual cost of living: $52,220

Median income: $42,012

If you’re getting by on $42,000 a year, you’d best not live in Blacksburg, where the cost of living far exceeds that price.

Bellevue, Washington

Annual cost of living: $133,452

Median income: $149,551

In the affluent city of Bellevue, you stand to make a hefty income, from a national perspective, but is it enough to cut it in this town of high rollers?

Morgantown, West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $44,021

Median income: $41,103

An annual income of $44,021 is below the national average — and it won’t go far at all in Morgantown.

La Crosse, Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $42,827

Median income: $51,836

And yet again, in La Crosse, you’ll be struggling to get by on an average income.

Laramie, Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $52,396

Median income: $50,539

If you’re making a cool $50,000 and change a year, look for another city to lead your life in. Laramie is just too expensive.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The City in Every State Where Your Paycheck Shrinks the Fastest