The City in Every State Where Your Paycheck Shrinks the Fastest
Making ends meet in the U.S. has become a terribly tough feat, and many Americans are struggling to get by, with many — including those making six figures — living paycheck to paycheck.
Making that essential paycheck stretch to the max is critical, and location plays a major role. Here are the cities where your precious paycheck shrinks the fastest, listed in alphabetical order by state.
Auburn, Alabama
Annual cost of living: $52,005
Median income: $55,509
Since the cost of living in Auburn is lower than the national average, your paycheck could fare well here.
Fairbanks, Alaska
Annual cost of living: $52,312
Median income: $69,914
Those in Fairbanks can see their paycheck stretch far given that they’re making more than the required to cover average cost of living expenses.
Flagstaff, Arizona
Annual cost of living: $69,271
Median income: $65,652
The cost of living in Flagstaff is markedly higher than the national average. Your paycheck could need to work overtime here.
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Annual cost of living: $46,972
Median income: $56,881
People living in Fayetteville could see their paycheck go a long way, given that the state has lower than the national average cost of living, and the median income is above those annual costs.
Beverly Hills, California
Annual cost of living: $427,021
Median income: $116,771
Unsurprisingly, that famous 90210 ZIP code is attached to an extravagantly high cost of living. The average paycheck meets a quick dead end here.
Boulder, Colorado
Annual cost of living: $107,527
Median income: $80,243
Unfortunately, those in Boulder are making far less than what the city’s average cost of living expenses demand.
Stamford, Connecticut
Annual cost of living: $100,718
Median income: $86,591
In the city of Stamford, many residents may not be able to live comfortably, as the annual cost of living is substantially higher than the median income.
Wilmington, Delaware
Annual cost of living: $47,396
Median income: $54,731
In Wilmington, you can just get by, as the median income is only a bit above the annual cost of living.
Washington, DC
Annual cost of living: $80,722
Median income: $101,722
Fortunately, DC residents can come out on top in this expensive city, as their paychecks, on average, exceed what is necessary to get by.
Miami Beach, Florida
Annual cost of living: $192,431
Median income: $65,116
The annual cost of living in the desirable city of Miami Beach far exceeds the median income. This could dampen the appeal for those on a budget, including retirees.
Sandy Springs, Georgia
Annual cost of living: $80,118
Median income: $93,303
Residents of Sandy Springs won’t have much, if any, money left after taxes.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Annual cost of living: $120,521
Median income: $82,772
Hawaii is an extravagantly pricey location — the most expensive in the country. You’d better be really raking it in to get by here, earning well above the median income.
Rexburg, Idaho
Annual cost of living: $51,114
Median income: $46,286
In Rexburg, the average paycheck doesn’t come close to keeping up with the annual cost of living.
DeKalb, Illinois
Annual cost of living: $39,382
Median income: $47,410
Residents of DeKalb will see their earnings keep up somewhat on par with the cost of living, though they’ll still owe taxes if making the median amount.
West Lafayette, Indiana
Annual cost of living: $45,346
Median income: $30,317
Those living in this city will find themselves down and out if they’re pulling in the median income, which doesn’t even touch the cost of living.
Iowa City, Iowa
Annual cost of living: $46,942
Median income: $54,879
Residents of Iowa City will come close to breaking even when it comes to their paycheck and their cost of living
Manhattan, Kansas
Annual cost of living: $42,763
Median income: $55,316
In Manhattan, folks are making enough to square just about even with the city’s cost of living expenses.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Annual cost of living: $42,360
Median income: $47,118
Your paycheck won’t stretch far in Bowling Green, although the city boasts a lower cost of living than average for the U.S.
Monroe, Louisiana
Annual cost of living: $33,995
Median income: $36,550
And here we have another example of a city where the paycheck just can’t keep up with the cost of living once you take taxes into account.
Portland, Maine
Annual cost of living: $62,851
Median income: $71,498
The cost of living in Portland is steep when compared to other U.S. cities, and it’s a shame that residents aren’t making more to cover basic living expenses.
Hagerstown, Maryland
Annual cost of living: $40,763
Median income: $48,481
Here, city residents are making almost enough to get by OK, but not quite
Brookline, Massachusetts
Annual cost of living: $174,268
Median income: $130,600
Those living in this expensive city may want to rethink things. In Brookline, you could end up in a landslide of debt if making an average salary.
East Lansing, Michigan
Annual cost of living: $41,778
Median income: $44,094
Unfortunately, even in the quaint city of East Lansing, you’ll find your paycheck stretched thin
Saint Cloud, Minnesota
Annual cost of living: $39,636
Median income: $58,910
If you relocate to St. Cloud, you could enjoy quite a nice payday that would more than cover your living expenses.
Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Annual cost of living: $36,078
Median income: $41,024
When it comes to breaking even in Hattiesburg, it’s close but no cigar; residents are struggling to make an average paycheck stretch.
Springfield, Missouri
Annual cost of living: $38,569
Median income: $43,450
Once again we see a city where even a median income won’t last you long.
Bozeman, Montana
Annual cost of living: $80,746
Median income: $74,113
You’ll be struggling to get by if you make the average income in Bozeman, where the cost of living is so high.
Kearney, Nebraska
Annual cost of living: $48,857
Median income: $66,843
You won’t fare too poorly in Kearney, where the average paycheck outperforms the average cost of living.
Reno, Nevada
Annual cost of living: $62,143
Median income: $73,073
Fortunately, the median income in Reno is higher than the annual cost of living in the city, but not once after you factor in those pesky taxes.
Manchester, New Hampshire
Annual cost of living: $55,101
Median income: $74,040
Even with the tax burden, you won’t fare too badly in this city, but still, your paycheck could be a lot more flexible in another city.
Lakewood, New Jersey
Annual cost of living: $74,911
Median income: $54,826
The living isn’t easy in Lakewood, New Jersey, where the paycheck stretches not at all.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Annual cost of living: $64,740
Median income: $67,663
The cost of living in Santa Fe far outweighs the median income, making this a very difficult city to coast in
Spring Valley, New York
Annual cost of living: $87,242
Median income: $50,749
If you want your average paycheck to do some legwork for you, don’t move to Spring Valley. You could rapidly go broke.
Asheville, North Carolina
Annual cost of living: $58,964
Median income: $63,810
Asheville is a beautiful city, but is it worth going into debt over? The average dollar stretches not far at all here.
Grand Forks, North Dakota
Annual cost of living: $42,746
Median income: $59,079
Your paycheck will fare far better here than in most other cities on this list.
Bowling Green, Ohio
Annual cost of living: $37,933
Median income: $41,346
And here we are again: a lush city that is simply inhospitable for those making an average income.
Stillwater, Oklahoma
Annual cost of living: $41,749
Median income: $39,998
Here ye, retirees and other folks on a budget. You’ll be getting down to, or possibly below, the wire in Stillwater.
Bend, Oregon
Annual cost of living: $77,330
Median income: $82,671
In the affluent city of Bend, not even a hefty median income of nearly $83,000 goes far enough.
State College, Pennsylvania
Annual cost of living: $54,149
Median income: $43,459
Yet again, this is an example of a city where an average income stalls out fast.
Woonsocket, Rhode Island
Annual cost of living: $49,693
Median income: $54,398
The expensive state of Rhode Island is filled with expensive cities, and Woonsocket is no exception. Average earners will face a tough time here.
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Annual cost of living: $93,781
Median income: $93,964
Even before factoring in the significant tax burden, the average paycheck in this city just doesn’t cut it.
Rapid City, South Dakota
Annual cost of living: $49,411
Median income: $62,784
Residents of Rapid City are stretching it thin, financially, but they are in far better shape than the residents belonging to most other cities on this list.
Knoxville, Tennessee
Annual cost of living: $47,762
Median income: $48,309
Living in Knoxville may not be a reasonable strategy if you live on a tight budget.
San Marcos, Texas
Annual cost of living: $48,473
Median income: $47,395
The same goes for San Marcos, where the cost of living exceeds the median income.
Provo, Utah
Annual cost of living: $58,453
Median income: $57,943
Unfortunately, in this relatively expensive city, a roughly $58k salary won’t get you far.
Burlington, Vermont
Annual cost of living: $67,491
Median income: $63,931
Vermont is an expensive state, and we see that exemplified in Burlington, where the cost of living is steep.
Blacksburg, Virginia
Annual cost of living: $52,220
Median income: $42,012
If you’re getting by on $42,000 a year, you’d best not live in Blacksburg, where the cost of living far exceeds that price.
Bellevue, Washington
Annual cost of living: $133,452
Median income: $149,551
In the affluent city of Bellevue, you stand to make a hefty income, from a national perspective, but is it enough to cut it in this town of high rollers?
Morgantown, West Virginia
Annual cost of living: $44,021
Median income: $41,103
An annual income of $44,021 is below the national average — and it won’t go far at all in Morgantown.
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Annual cost of living: $42,827
Median income: $51,836
And yet again, in La Crosse, you’ll be struggling to get by on an average income.
Laramie, Wyoming
Annual cost of living: $52,396
Median income: $50,539
If you’re making a cool $50,000 and change a year, look for another city to lead your life in. Laramie is just too expensive.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The City in Every State Where Your Paycheck Shrinks the Fastest