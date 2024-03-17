Advertisement
The City in Every State Where Your Paycheck Stretches the Furthest

1
Heather Taylor
·12 min read
RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

It’s not unusual, particularly in today’s financial climate, for paychecks to come and quickly go towards paying monthly bills and covering other expenses. You might find yourself wondering if you’re just not living in a city where your paycheck can go the distance. Are there any cities where a paycheck can feasibly stretch anymore? The answer is yes — and even better, there’s one city in every state where money goes far.

To find out which U.S. cities your paycheck can stretch in, GOBankingRates sourced all the U.S. cities with a population of 30,000 or more people. For each city, GOBankingRates found several factors, including their median household income, total population, total households and cost of living indexes, and using a national average expenditure cost, calculated the average cost of living for each expenditure for each city. The total annual taxes paid and total annual expenditure costs were combined with the annual total amount removed from a salary calculated.

In alphabetical order, here’s the city in each U.S. state where your paycheck stretches the furthest.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Madison, Alabama

  • Total taxes paid: $33,181

  • Annual cost of living: $50,535

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $83,716

  • Median income: $118,132

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $34,416

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anchorage, Alaska

  • Total taxes paid: $20,645

  • Annual cost of living: $57,431

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $78,076

  • Median income: $95,731

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $17,655

mdurson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mdurson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sahuarita, Arizona

  • Total taxes paid: $23,143

  • Annual cost of living: $48,845

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $71,987

  • Median income: $97,133

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $25,146

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sherwood, Arkansas

  • Total taxes paid: $17,871

  • Annual cost of living: $37,253

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $55,123

  • Median income: $74,917

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $19,794

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Dorado Hills, California

  • Total taxes paid: $50,279

  • Annual cost of living: $91,353

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $141,632

  • Median income: $156,126

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $14,494

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images
bauhaus1000 / Getty Images

Erie, Colorado

  • Total taxes paid: $45,167

  • Annual cost of living: $74,823

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $119,991

  • Median income: $154,509

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $34,518

Ragesoss / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Ragesoss / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

West Hartford, Connecticut

  • Total taxes paid: $35,868

  • Annual cost of living: $60,001

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $95,870

  • Median income: $124,150

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $28,280

Smallbones / Wikimedia Commons
Smallbones / Wikimedia Commons

Newark, Delaware

  • Total taxes paid: $15,585

  • Annual cost of living: $50,394

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $65,979

  • Median income: $67,738

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $1,759

ajansen / Getty Images
ajansen / Getty Images

Washington, DC

  • Total taxes paid: $28,290

  • Annual cost of living: $80,722

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $109,013

  • Median income: $101,722

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: -$7,291

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

Parkland, Florida

  • Total taxes paid: $49,750

  • Annual cost of living: $103,784

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $153,534

  • Median income: $188,544

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $35,010

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Evans, Georgia

  • Total taxes paid: $36,465

  • Annual cost of living: $50,976

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $87,440

  • Median income: $125,325

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $37,885

QuekZongYe / Getty Images/iStockphoto
QuekZongYe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hilo, Hawaii

  • Total taxes paid: $19,981

  • Annual cost of living: $67,363

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $87,344

  • Median income: $75,589

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: -$11,755

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Meridian, Idaho

  • Total taxes paid: $24,531

  • Annual cost of living: $58,817

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $83,347

  • Median income: $93,296

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $9,949

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Plainfield, Illinois

  • Total taxes paid: $42,437

  • Annual cost of living: $50,213

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $92,650

  • Median income: $143,064

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $50,414

Huw Williams / Wikimedia Commons
Huw Williams / Wikimedia Commons

Zionsville, Indiana

  • Total taxes paid: $43,246

  • Annual cost of living: $64,988

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $108,234

  • Median income: $152,788

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $44,554

Lynn Betts / USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services
Lynn Betts / USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services

Urbandale, Iowa

  • Total taxes paid: $31,688

  • Annual cost of living: $48,579

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $80,267

  • Median income: $111,888

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $31,621

Brylie Oxley / Wikimedia Commons
Brylie Oxley / Wikimedia Commons

Leawood, Kansas

  • Total taxes paid: $54,699

  • Annual cost of living: $75,315

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $130,014

  • Median income: $174,779

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $44,765

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgetown, Kentucky

  • Total taxes paid: $17,588

  • Annual cost of living: $43,628

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $61,216

  • Median income: $74,530

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $13,314

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prairieville, Louisiana

  • Total taxes paid: $29,677

  • Annual cost of living: $46,559

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $76,235

  • Median income: $111,927

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $35,692

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lewiston, Maine

  • Total taxes paid: $11,290

  • Annual cost of living: $42,668

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $53,958

  • Median income: $54,317

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $359

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons
Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Olney, Maryland

  • Total taxes paid: $50,824

  • Annual cost of living: $72,482

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $123,306

  • Median income: $166,541

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $43,235

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Westfield, Massachusetts

  • Total taxes paid: $19,394

  • Annual cost of living: $47,566

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $66,960

  • Median income: $78,307

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $11,347

©Wikimedia Commons
©Wikimedia Commons

Troy, Michigan

  • Total taxes paid: $31,590

  • Annual cost of living: $54,060

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $85,650

  • Median income: $115,639

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $29,989

Mgwiki / Wikimedia Commons
Mgwiki / Wikimedia Commons

Maple Grove, Minnesota

  • Total taxes paid: $37,683

  • Annual cost of living: $54,435

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $92,118

  • Median income: $127,001

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $34,883

Southern Kind Images / Shutterstock.com
Southern Kind Images / Shutterstock.com

Olive Branch, Mississippi

  • Total taxes paid: $24,134

  • Annual cost of living: $45,116

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $69,250

  • Median income: $93,762

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $24,512

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wildwood, Missouri

  • Total taxes paid: $43,209

  • Annual cost of living: $60,717

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $103,926

  • Median income: $147,508

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $43,582

Gary Tognoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gary Tognoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Billings, Montana

  • Total taxes paid: $16,598

  • Annual cost of living: $50,875

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $67,473

  • Median income: $69,692

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $2,219

Lindasj22 / Shutterstock.com
Lindasj22 / Shutterstock.com

Bellevue, Nebraska

  • Total taxes paid: $19,756

  • Annual cost of living: $46,552

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $66,308

  • Median income: $79,839

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $13,531

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Henderson, Nevada

  • Total taxes paid: $17,756

  • Annual cost of living: $58,697

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $76,253

  • Median income: $85,311

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $9,058

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dover, New Hampshire

  • Total taxes paid: $19,196

  • Annual cost of living: $60,453

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $79,649

  • Median income: $90,844

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $11,915

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons
Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

  • Total taxes paid: $65,803

  • Annual cost of living: $104,973

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $170,776

  • Median income: $203,235

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $32,459

EKH-Pictures / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EKH-Pictures / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carlsbad, New Mexico

  • Total taxes paid: $17,978

  • Annual cost of living: $34,981

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $52,959

  • Median income: $77,209

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $24,250

bloodua / iStock.com
bloodua / iStock.com

Commack, New York

  • Total taxes paid: $52,582

  • Annual cost of living: $78,249

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $130,831

  • Median income: $168,804

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $37,973

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Holly Springs, North Carolina

  • Total taxes paid: $35,973

  • Annual cost of living: $63,082

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $99,055

  • Median income: $127,755

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $28,700

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

West Fargo, North Dakota

  • Total taxes paid: $22,302

  • Annual cost of living: $46,391

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $68,693

  • Median income: $96,929

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $28,236

Double I Media / Shutterstock.com
Double I Media / Shutterstock.com

Dublin, Ohio

  • Total taxes paid: $44,810

  • Annual cost of living: $64,944

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $109,754

  • Median income: $158,363

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $48,609

Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com
Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com

Edmond, Oklahoma

  • Total taxes paid: $24,928

  • Annual cost of living: $48,060

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $72,988

  • Median income: $96,389

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $23,401

M.O. Stevens / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
M.O. Stevens / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Hillsboro, Oregon

  • Total taxes paid: $29,722

  • Annual cost of living: $63,476

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $93,197

  • Median income: $98,891

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $5,694

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

  • Total taxes paid: $25,693

  • Annual cost of living: $44,646

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $70,339

  • Median income: $102,177

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $31,838

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Warwick, Rhode Island

  • Total taxes paid: $18,971

  • Annual cost of living: $50,581

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $69,552

  • Median income: $81,009

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $11,458

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Goose Creek, South Carolina

  • Total taxes paid: $21,984

  • Annual cost of living: $44,732

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $66,716

  • Median income: $84,041

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $17,325

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Total taxes paid: $13,545

  • Annual cost of living: $45,809

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $59,353

  • Median income: $71,785

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $12,432

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Germantown, Tennessee

  • Total taxes paid: $34,522

  • Annual cost of living: $57,116

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $91,638

  • Median income: $140,429

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $48,791

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southlake, Texas

  • Total taxes paid: $73,672

  • Annual cost of living: $109,269

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $182,941

  • Median income: $250,000

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $67,059

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Syracuse, Utah

  • Total taxes paid: $35,880

  • Annual cost of living: $61,947

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $97,827

  • Median income: $125,602

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $27,775

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Burlington, Vermont

  • Total taxes paid: $13,999

  • Annual cost of living: $67,491

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $81,490

  • Median income: $64,931

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: -$16,559

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Burke, Virginia

  • Total taxes paid: $53,848

  • Annual cost of living: $76,387

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $130,235

  • Median income: $172,432

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $42,197

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sammamish, Washington

  • Total taxes paid: $59,666

  • Annual cost of living: $133,906

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $193,572

  • Median income: $215,047

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $21,475

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charleston, West Virginia

  • Total taxes paid: $12,434

  • Annual cost of living: $35,557

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $47,991

  • Median income: $58,902

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $10,911

Porterhse / Wikimedia Commons
Porterhse / Wikimedia Commons

Brookfield, Wisconsin

  • Total taxes paid: $34,086

  • Annual cost of living: $56,697

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $90,783

  • Median income: $121,837

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $31,054

amadeustx / Shutterstock.com
amadeustx / Shutterstock.com

Gillette, Wyoming

  • Total taxes paid: $19,069

  • Annual cost of living: $48,105

  • Total cost (taxes & CoL): $67,174

  • Median income: $90,415

  • Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $23,241

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the city in each state where your paycheck goes the furthest. GOBankingRates started by finding [1] all the cities in the United States with a population of 30,000 people or more as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city the [2] median household income, [3] total population and [4] total households were also sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list, the cost of living indexes was sourced for multiple expenditures, including: [5] Grocery cost of living index, [6] Healthcare cost of living index, [7] Utilities cost of living index, [8] Transportation cost of living index and [9] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each cost of living index, the respective [10] national average expenditure cost, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, was used to calculate the average cost of living for each expenditure for each city. Using the median household income, the federal tax income brackets, state income tax brackets and FICA tax, as sourced from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Tax Brackets, and using in-house calculators, the taxes paid can be calculated. By combining the total annual taxes paid and the total annual expenditure costs, an annual total amount that is removed from a salary can be calculated. The city in each state where your leftover savings is the highest was kept for this study to show the city in every state where your paycheck stretches the furthest. The total taxes paid, total cost of living cost, median household income, and income leftover savings were kept for a final rank. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 8, 2024.

