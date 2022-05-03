CITY EXPERIENCES REDEFINES HOW GUESTS SEE THE WORLD WITH ONE-OF-A-KIND EXPERIENTIAL OFFERINGS ACROSS MAJOR GLOBAL DESTINATIONS

Representing a diverse portfolio of water and land-based experiences in top global cities including Barcelona, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, Paris, Rome and San Francisco, among others, City Experiences delivers guests unmatched experiential journeys that can only be delivered through its renowned Crew and expert Tour Guides

Supported by a new campaign, website and rewards program, City Experiences further builds its brand connectivity and enhances the user journey

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Experiences, a leading provider of world-class experiential travel offerings, is redefining how guests see the world with its expanded one-of-a-kind experiences across major global destinations. Part of Hornblower Group, a global leader in experiences and transportation, City Experiences delivers a vast array of water and land-based experiences in top cities around the world including Barcelona, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, Paris, Rome and San Francisco, among others. Through its vibrant, exclusively curated offerings and personal connectivity, City Experiences delivers its guests with an amazing experience, all provided through its own unmatched Crew and expert Tour Guides. Supported by a refreshed website, a new brand campaign and introducing a rewards program, these initiatives will further build brand connectivity and enhance the user journey for its guests

City Experiences by Hornblower

In early 2021, City Experiences became the new brand name for Hornblower Group's growing portfolio of world-class water- and land-based offerings, seamlessly collecting multiple brands under one umbrella. Since then, new land-based companies joined City Experiences, including WALKS, Devour Tours and the launch of Venture Ashore. With these acquisitions, City Experiences further developed its portfolio outside its maritime roots, now providing a total experiential travel itinerary for its guests.

"City Experiences has built a collection of world-renowned land-based experiences, growing our portfolio outside of our maritime foundation and into a more holistic global experiential organization," said Kristina Heney, chief marketing and revenue officer, City Experiences. "To support our growth, we have dialed up the emotional engagement of our brands and are leaning heavily into digital technology to drive personalized communications. We are focused on what sets us apart, our own Tour Guides and Crew. It is through their passion and engagement that bridge that deeper connection with our guest and share the commitment we have in bringing people together through our unforgettable experiences."

City Experiences' refreshed portfolio features some of the most unique experiences in major travel destinations around the world, providing a personalized journey for guests who are either already at their destination and looking for a hidden local gem, or those booking ahead with wanderlust. Whether planning that long-overdue weekend sightseeing getaway with friends, organizing a family excursion through New York City with an exclusive first access visit to the Statue of Liberty, spending a dream honeymoon adventuring through Paris's most chic locales, or experiencing a bucket-list solo journey through Barcelona's best off-the-beaten-path food and wine spots, City Experiences helps people travel smarter and experience more. For a full list of the global city experiential offerings, visit www.CityExperiences.com.

To further support the guest digital journey, City Experiences launched a refreshed website, aimed to streamline the guest booking experience by offering a centralized booking location that features the company's full portfolio of unique water- and land-based offerings across its major travel destinations worldwide. It will also rollout with a new branding campaign, celebrating both its unique offerings as well as paying homage to its unmatched Crew and Expert Guides that make tours even more memorable.

Additionally, City Experiences launched a new rewards program for its guests. Designed to allow for more experiential travel opportunities within its portfolio, City Experiences Rewards is completely free and easily accessible through www.CityExperiences.com/rewards .Guests can collect travel points through their confirmed bookings that can be used to save on future purchases. Full details on the program's exclusive experience benefits will be announced soon.

About City Experiences

City Experiences represents Hornblower Group's expansive portfolio of water- and land-based experience companies and includes two sub-brands: City Cruises and City Ferry. City Cruises companies operate dining, sightseeing and private events across 22 destinations in the U.S., Canada and the UK. City Cruises companies also operate cruises on behalf of the National Park Service and the Niagara Parks Commission and currently hold service contracts to provide ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, Alcatraz Island and Niagara Falls. City Ferry companies offer specialized knowledge and expertise required to transport passengers, vehicles and other cargo safely across inland and coastal waterways, serving as operator of NYC Ferry and Puerto Rico ferry system, among others. City Experiences' portfolio of companies also offers a range of water- and land-based experiences including shore excursions, partner-offered experiences, multi-port packages, with companies including Venture Ashore, Niagara Jet City Cruises, Walks and Devour Tours. For more information visit CityExperiences.com.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Hornblower Group's corporate entity is comprised of three premier experience divisions: American Queen Voyages®, its overnight cruising division; City Experiences, its land and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services and Journey Beyond, Australia's leading experiential travel group. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours, food tours and excursions), overnight experiences (cruises and railways) and ferry and transportation services, including full-service vessel support via Hornblower Shipyard. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers 112 countries and territories, 125 U.S. cities and serves more than 22 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Adelaide, Australia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; London, United Kingdom; New Albany, Indiana; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. For more information visit hornblowercorp.com.

