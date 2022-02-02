City of Fort Worth to Offer Parking Reservations with the FW PARK App Powered by ParkMobile.

<span class="legendSpanClass">The website provides visitors an easy way to reserve parking for events at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the Will Rogers Memorial Center, the National Cowgirl Museum, Arts Fort Worth, and the Museum of Science and History.</span>

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Fort Worth has partnered with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., to offer parking reservations for events at the Fort Worth Convention Center, National Cowgirl Museum, Arts Fort Worth, Museum of Science and History, and Will Rogers Memorial Center. Reservations can be made in the ParkMobile app and on the new reservation website, https://fwparkreservations.parkmobile.io/. Reservations are now available for the Original Gun Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Feb. 12 and 13 and the Metroplex Challenge at the Fort Worth Convention Center from February 18-21.

The FW PARK app, powered by ParkMobile, is already widely used in Fort Worth for on-street parking and the same app can now be used to reserve parking at the Convention Center, National Cowgirl Museum, Arts Fort Worth, Museum of Science and History, or Will Rogers Memorial Center. Now, there's also a dedicated website for users to book parking reservations.

ParkMobile has approximately 195,000 users in Fort Worth and 1.9 million in Texas. ParkMobile is readily available across the state in other major cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston, and El Paso and the app can also be used to pay for parking at many Texas Universities, including Texas A&M, University of North Texas, Sam Houston State, Southern Methodist University, and at the UT Austin and Arlington campuses. Beyond the state, the app is available in over 500 cities across the country.

"Parking is an important part of the experience for our guests when attending an event or convention," says Peter Elliott, Parking Manager for the City of Fort Worth. "As we get back to larger crowds at our venues, it is important that we offer a safe contactless option for all guests who are attending events."

"ParkMobile is excited to now offer event parking reservations through the FW PARK App in Fort Worth," says ParkMobile CEO, Jeff Perkins. "With close to 200,000 users in the city, FW Park now provides an easy way to reserve parking when going to events at the Convention Center, the National Cowgirl Museum, Arts Fort Worth, Museum of Science and History, or Will Rogers Memorial Center."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, mark.lister@parkmobile.io

Fort Worth Contact: Peter Elliott, Parking Manager, peter.elliott@fortworthtexas.gov

