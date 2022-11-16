City of Gallup, NM Selects Guzman Energy as Exclusive Wholesale Power Provider

Guzman Energy

Gallup selects new partner to provide reliable, price-stable wholesale power

DENVER and GALLUP, N.M., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Guzman Energy announced that it has been selected to serve as the exclusive wholesale power supply partner for the City of Gallup, a municipality in northwest New Mexico serving over 20,000 citizens and businesses. A primary feature of the new partnership will be fixed wholesale power pricing that will provide the City with predictable power supply costs for budgeting and planning.



“Our City has been seeking a power supply partner experienced in taking a proactive approach to managing the price of power as well as managing our load requirements. We are pleased to have found that proactive partner in Guzman Energy,” said City of Gallup Deputy Electric Director Charles Nourse.

The Guzman Energy team brings extensive experience in developing customized energy solutions for cooperatives, municipalities and tribes. The power agreement for the City of Gallup includes:

Fixed-price structure that mitigates energy price volatility

Active load following and management of the City’s power requirements, estimated to be in the range of 240,000 MWh per year

Increased sourcing of renewable energy supply resulting in the City having a 30% improvement in the portion of its power mix that comes from renewable sources

Commitment from Guzman Energy to contribute to the City’s community investment fund supporting local community groups

Contract term of 15 years commencing in July 2025



“The City of Gallup leadership team is to be commended for taking proactive steps to stabilize their wholesale cost of power,” said Robin Lunt, Chief Commercial Officer of Guzman Energy. “With close, active management of load requirements and pre-planning with trusted partners, solutions do exist for sourcing wholesale power in cost-effective ways while maintaining reliability. Guzman Energy is proud to begin serving the City of Gallup in this fashion.”

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies, and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. Visit guzmanenergy.com.

About the City of Gallup Municipal Utility Group

The City of Gallup operates one of the largest municipal utility groups in the state of New Mexico. Our employees are dedicated to delivering reliable, high-quality services to our community. We provide electric, water, wastewater, and solid waste services for approximately 11,000 accounts in the greater Gallup area. We utilize our 800 miles of transmission and distribution lines to fulfill the electrical demands of over 20,000 citizens and businesses. Visit gallupnm.gov.

CONTACT:

Regan Petersen

Fitzgerald Petersen Communications for Guzman Energy

regan@fitzgeraldpetersen.com



