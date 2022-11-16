U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.20
    -24.53 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,590.16
    -2.76 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,210.17
    -148.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.22
    -29.98 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    -2.62 (-3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7270
    -0.0720 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5470
    +0.2690 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,521.85
    -481.25 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.23
    -10.64 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

City of Gallup, NM Selects Guzman Energy as Exclusive Wholesale Power Provider

Guzman Energy
·2 min read
Guzman Energy
Guzman Energy

Gallup selects new partner to provide reliable, price-stable wholesale power

DENVER and GALLUP, N.M., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Guzman Energy announced that it has been selected to serve as the exclusive wholesale power supply partner for the City of Gallup, a municipality in northwest New Mexico serving over 20,000 citizens and businesses. A primary feature of the new partnership will be fixed wholesale power pricing that will provide the City with predictable power supply costs for budgeting and planning.

“Our City has been seeking a power supply partner experienced in taking a proactive approach to managing the price of power as well as managing our load requirements. We are pleased to have found that proactive partner in Guzman Energy,” said City of Gallup Deputy Electric Director Charles Nourse.

The Guzman Energy team brings extensive experience in developing customized energy solutions for cooperatives, municipalities and tribes. The power agreement for the City of Gallup includes:

  • Fixed-price structure that mitigates energy price volatility

  • Active load following and management of the City’s power requirements, estimated to be in the range of 240,000 MWh per year

  • Increased sourcing of renewable energy supply resulting in the City having a 30% improvement in the portion of its power mix that comes from renewable sources

  • Commitment from Guzman Energy to contribute to the City’s community investment fund supporting local community groups

  • Contract term of 15 years commencing in July 2025

“The City of Gallup leadership team is to be commended for taking proactive steps to stabilize their wholesale cost of power,” said Robin Lunt, Chief Commercial Officer of Guzman Energy. “With close, active management of load requirements and pre-planning with trusted partners, solutions do exist for sourcing wholesale power in cost-effective ways while maintaining reliability. Guzman Energy is proud to begin serving the City of Gallup in this fashion.”

About Guzman Energy
Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies, and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. Visit guzmanenergy.com.

About the City of Gallup Municipal Utility Group
The City of Gallup operates one of the largest municipal utility groups in the state of New Mexico. Our employees are dedicated to delivering reliable, high-quality services to our community. We provide electric, water, wastewater, and solid waste services for approximately 11,000 accounts in the greater Gallup area. We utilize our 800 miles of transmission and distribution lines to fulfill the electrical demands of over 20,000 citizens and businesses. Visit gallupnm.gov.

CONTACT:         
Regan Petersen
Fitzgerald Petersen Communications for Guzman Energy
regan@fitzgeraldpetersen.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Electric vehicles are not reliable — yet: Consumer Reports

    Electric vehicles and pickups are the least reliable vehicles sold in America, whereas hybrids and sedans are the most reliable, according to Consumer Reports 2022 Annual Auto Reliability survey.

  • Toyota revamps Prius in bid to give hybrids back their halo

    Toyota Motor Corp rolled out a 2-litre plug-in version of its Prius on Wednesday, in an attempt to reboot the 25-year-old hybrid that was once at the cutting edge of low-emissions technology and appeal more widely to cost-conscious drivers. Toyota billed the new Prius, with its shark-like front and ability to operate as an electric-only vehicle for most daily driving, as a way bring hybrids to a wider audience. Battery-powered electric vehicles such as those made by Tesla Inc still remain too expensive for many consumers.

  • Toyota Unveils Fifth-Generation Prius In Japan

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has unveiled its latest iteration of the Prius, the hybrid vehicle. Prius was first launched in 1997 as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car, leading the expansion of HEVs over the 25 years since it was first launched as a new-generation eco-car. The total cumulative sales of the Prius worldwide have reached about 5.05 million units, accounting for a reduction equivalent to at least about 82 million tons of CO2 emissions as of March 2022. The latest is the fift

  • 15 Biggest European Energy Companies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest European energy companies. If you want to see more of the biggest European energy companies, go directly to 5 Biggest European Energy Companies. When most people think of Europe, they think of the European Union, which as a 27 country bloc makes up […]

  • Black market fears are hampering cannabis waste recycling efforts in California

    In California, the nation’s largest legal cannabis market, 510-thread cartridges are popular to the point of ubiquity but, due to the state’s strict hazardous waste disposal regulations, difficult to dispose of in a responsible manner.

  • The U.S.’s Struggle to Wean Itself From Chinese Solar Power

    To compete in a business dominated by its geopolitical rival, the U.S. needs to build a supply chain nearly from scratch. “How do we as the West manage to re-shore entire industries?”

  • How heatwaves are threatening the Mediterranean

    STORY: In the warm Mediterranean waters around Tunisia - fishermen here say they've been fighting off an invasion.“Before “ISIS” appeared, we used to find fish, but now we no longer find anything.”By "ISIS" - they mean these small blue crabs.They're an invasive species that's exploded in these waters - as other sea life are dying off due to marine heatwaves.And there's no end in sight to their takeover.The crab earned its nickname due to its ferocity and destructive ability - devouring smaller fish around it.As the Mediterranean continues to heat up - that's provided the perfect breeding ground for its larvae - which thrive in toasty temperatures.Fisherman Salah Zawem says a decade ago, his nets were full of fish and octopus.“It is a big problem. Look how long we have been pulling out the nets and what we found, just one, how much will this bring us? Nothing.”But the invasion of these blue crabs point to a larger issue the area is facing.Climate change is making the Mediterranean among the world's fastest warming seas – with temperatures rising about 20 percent faster than the global ocean average.That's partly due to the fact that it's a relatively shallow and contained basin - which, experts say, makes it a climate change hotspot.Hamdi Hached is an environmental engineer and climate specialist. “The rise of temperatures in the Mediterranean sea is obvious. Last June, recorded sea water temperature was 11 degrees higher than usual. This means a drastic change in sea water temperature which will have an effect one way or another, as we know that temperature is the biological key to the reproduction of many types of organisms that live in the sea or even on land as well.”According to research in the journal Climate Dynamics, the Mediterranean could suffer at least one long-lasting, severe heatwave every year between now and 2100.And that could open the door to even more invasive species.A 2021 report by the WWF says nearly 1,000 alien species have entered the sea - and about 10 percent of them today are considered invasive.So - some are trying to find a way to adapt to this new reality - like Habib Zrida. He's the owner of a fishing company that now exports the blue crab.And he's not alone. There are more than 30 factories processing the crabs, and the value of its exports doubled to $7.2 million from May 2020 to 2021. Zrida says fishermen now want to work with the blue crab - and that they've gone from a curse - to a source of livelihood.

  • Brookfield to Invest Up to $700 Million in US Recycling Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is making a foray into the recycling business, creating a new firm with an investment of as much as $700 million through its sustainability fund. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Cites an Explosion Without Naming RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks, Bonds Rally With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets WrapPubli

  • Toyota Pitches New Prius Hybrid as ‘EV With an Engine’

    The Japanese car maker revealed the next-generation model Wednesday, looking to boost sales and elevate its profile as rivals go all in on pure electrics.

  • EV charging stations, truck stops could need the power supply of small town

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the energy demands behind developing an all-EV truck stop.

  • Fight over aid for climate losses divides UN talks

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit were in a difficult spot Wednesday. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings as government ministers returned to Egypt to take over negotiations with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. Demands for rich nations to provide additional aid for vulnerable countries suffering devastating impacts from climate change have become a major point of division at the two-week meeting.

  • United Airlines to Invest in Biofuel Refinery in Sustainable Fuels Push

    United Airlines Holdings said it is investing in NEXT Renewable Fuels, a startup that plans a biofuel refinery in Oregon.

  • WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA

    WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state.

  • Different Levels of EV Charging

    A quick guide to all types of electric car charging, from Level 1 home-charging to Level 3 fast-charging.

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsThe

  • Want to Stop the Next Pandemic? Protect Wildlife Habitats

    John Carnemolla via GettyWhile we’re still grappling with the COVID pandemic, some scientists believe that there’s a way that we can prevent the next one and help our environment.In a study published on Nov. 16 in the journal Nature, researchers at Cornell University found that creating more wildlife habitats could help prevent the spread of deadly diseases. More specifically, it would limit pathogen spillover, which occurs when a disease that originates in one animal species and jumps to anothe

  • Feeding the Planet Comes with Major Climate Costs. A Biotech Revolution Could Change That.

    Agriculture accounts for 25% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Emerging technologies could change that, and the nature of food itself, writes Juergen Eckhardt.

  • County Waste and Twin Bridges fighting in court over customer lists

    The case is a clash between one of the largest waste management companies in North America and a local garbage hauler.

  • Redwood Materials to supply cathode material to Panasonic U.S. battery plant

    Panasonic Corp will buy remanufactured battery cathode material from Redwood Materials, beginning in 2025, for the Japanese battery maker’s new Kansas plant, the companies said on Tuesday. Those targets are a focus of U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to build up a battery materials supply base in North America. “The IRA just accelerated this entire transition” of the battery supply chain, Redwood Materials Chief Executive J.B. Straubel said in an interview.