City hires economic development director

Jan. 4—HIGH POINT — The city of High Point has hired its next chief business and industry recruiter from one of its Triad neighbors.

Peter Bishop, economic development director for the city of Burlington, will begin here in the same role on Jan. 29.

"I am looking forward to Peter joining our team as High Point continues to grow and be a destination of choice for businesses worldwide," said City Manager Tasha Logan Ford. "Peter's energy and talent will be a welcomed addition to our organization."

Bishop will succeed Sandy Dunbeck, who retired from the city at the end of 2023.

He's worked in economic development for 16 years, starting in Currituck County on the North Carolina coast before serving as Burlington's first-ever economic development director, starting in 2016.

Prior to that, the work there was handled through the Alamance County Chamber of Commerce.

"I've enjoyed seven years in Burlington, and we've gotten some really good things accomplished," said Bishop. "High Point is, of course, twice as big as Burlington. I'm really excited about the opportunity and moving on to a larger community that has a lot of interesting and exciting companies and a lot of great things happening in its downtown."

Logan Ford said Bishop stood out as the top choice for the job in part because of his experience working with industrial projects, as well as smaller businesses.

This has been a focus of High Point economic development efforts in recent years, including offering incentive grants to several office projects around Truist Point stadium.

She also cited his ties with the Carolina Core regional economic development effort, as well as organizations like the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the Piedmont Triad Partnership and the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

"One of my specialties in Burlington was working with old mill properties and older industrial sites and finding new tenants and uses," said Bishop. "I think there's opportunities in High Point to do similar work with some of the older industrial stock, but also new growth opportunities to build on the wins High Point has had and trying to take it to a new level."

Other highlights in Burlington included a collaboration with the chamber of commerce and Alamance Community College on a workforce development grant and starting an existing industry services program for current businesses.

A Cleveland, Ohio-area native, Bishop graduated from the University of Toledo, earning a bachelor's degree with honors in philosophy.

He then earned a master's degree in public administration with a certificate in economic development from Cleveland State University.

He began his career in the private sector in commercial real estate, working in appraisal, brokerage and development before transitioning to the public realm.

Bishop's family includes his wife, Mallory, and sons Austin, 15, Grant, 11, and Remy, 6 months.

His annual salary in his new job will be $137,000.