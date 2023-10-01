City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.715

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) will increase its dividend on the 31st of October to $0.715, which is 10.0% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.65. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.9%, which is below the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for City Holding

City Holding's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, City Holding has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on City Holding's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 34%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 5.6% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 39%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

City Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.4% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. City Holding has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like City Holding's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for City Holding that investors should take into consideration. Is City Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.