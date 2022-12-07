U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.84
    -7.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.40
    +1.06 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.06
    -4.51 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.37
    -1.88 (-2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +17.50 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    +0.0078 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4530
    -0.5070 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,826.74
    -167.37 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.05
    -6.98 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

City of Hope shares in $8 million Prostate Cancer Foundation award to develop CAR T cell therapy for advanced prostate cancer

·5 min read

The inaugural award will help develop clinic-ready CAR T therapies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, today announced it has received, along with other leading cancer centers, an $8 million Therapy ACceleration To Intercept CAncer Lethality (TACTICAL) award from the Prostate Cancer Foundation to develop clinic-ready chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for advanced prostate cancer that can overcome the therapy's current limitations.

City of Hope's Tanya Dorff, M.D., is one of the principal investigators for PCF TACTICAL Awards.
City of Hope's Tanya Dorff, M.D., is one of the principal investigators for PCF TACTICAL Awards.

City of Hope has received, along with other leading cancer centers, an $8 million PCF TACTICAL Award

"City of Hope is one of only a few cancer centers nationwide who currently have a CAR T trial for prostate cancer, so this is welcome news to us and bolsters our mission to provide effective CAR T therapies for solid tumors," said Saul Priceman, Ph.D., City of Hope assistant professor in the Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and associate director of Translational Sciences & Technologies in the T Cell Therapeutics Research Laboratory. He will lead the research with Tanya Dorff, M.D., City of Hope's section chief, Genitourinary Disease Program.

"Our goal is for this research to lead to a powerful new arsenal of immunotherapy treatments for advanced prostate cancer patients that can also treat racially diverse populations and advance immunotherapy in patients with other types of solid tumors," Dorff added.

The award, which spans three years and is shared by principal investigators at University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the National Cancer Institute, is one of four inaugural Class of 2022 PCF TACTICAL Awards. The $30 million program will support cross-disciplinary pioneering research toward the goal of developing 21st century therapies for the most life-threatening form of prostate cancer.

With more than 70 CAR T therapy clinical trials and more than 1,000 patients treated with the therapy, City of Hope is a leader in this immunotherapy. In 2019, City of Hope started a phase one CAR T trial for prostate stem cell antigen (PSCA)-positive castration-resistant prostate cancer patients. The trial, which also received Prostate Cancer Foundation support and includes the National Cancer Institute as a collaborator, uses a CAR T cell developed by City of Hope that targets PSCA in prostate cancer. The trial is in its final stages of enrolling patients.

CAR T cells are a powerful type of immunotherapy in which a patient's own T cells are engineered to target and kill the cancer. The therapy has demonstrated efficacy and cures in patients with various blood cancers, including lymphomas, certain types of leukemia and multiple myeloma.

In prostate cancer, the efficacy and longevity of CAR T cells is limited by an immuno-suppressive tumor microenvironment. City of Hope and external collaborators have previously identified multiple genes in T cells that, when deleted, may improve tumor-killing potential and overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment.

For this project, City of Hope and external collaborators will comprehensively test the effects of deleting these genes in CAR T cell preclinical models. The team will also apply advanced analytic technologies to define the tumor and immune factors that impact CAR T cell therapy in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in order to identify new therapeutic targets for improving CAR T efficacy.

CAR T cells are engineered to target tumor-associated antigens, such as PSMA and PSCA in prostate cancer, as in City of Hope's trial. City of Hope and external collaborators will identify new target antigens in African American and racially diverse prostate cancer populations, as well as in neuroendocrine-variant tumors, and test the efficacy of CAR T cells targeting these new antigens in preclinical models.

The efficacy of CAR T cells in solid tumors is also limited by genomic heterogeneity and loss of the target antigen. To overcome this barrier, the team will develop and test a "polytherapy" that combines CARs against multiple targets.

If successful, the team will launch a clinical trial testing the most promising CAR T clinical candidates and strategies within three years.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. As an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients, spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, City of Hope's personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world.

With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope's growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. City of Hope's affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

City of Hope's Saul Priceman, Ph.D., is a principal investigator for PCF TACTICAL Awards.
City of Hope's Saul Priceman, Ph.D., is a principal investigator for PCF TACTICAL Awards.
City of Hope www.cityofhope.org (PRNewsfoto/City of Hope)
City of Hope www.cityofhope.org (PRNewsfoto/City of Hope)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-hope-shares-in-8-million-prostate-cancer-foundation-award-to-develop-car-t-cell-therapy-for-advanced-prostate-cancer-301697551.html

SOURCE City Of Hope

Recommended Stories

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • Why BioVie's Shares Tumbled Tuesday

    The company focuses on therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions and after the market closed on Monday, it released phase 2 trial results for its lead therapy, NE3107, to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The therapy was more effective (6 points) higher when used on Parkinson's patients who were under 70. BioVie also tested NE3107 as a monotherapy in mild Alzheimer's patients and said patients showed 2.1 points of improvement in enhanced cognition on the modified Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS).

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • 3 Fierce Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December

    As 2023 approaches, it marks the end of what can be called a turbulent year for the stock market. In a volatile market, it is smart to own stocks that have high growth prospects. Thanks to its rising top and bottom line, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have surged 46% so far this year.

  • Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Biogen

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is a business that generates more than $10 billion in revenue each year, with its multiple sclerosis treatments bringing in the bulk of its sales. With the company's sales declining in recent years, Biogen needs a catalyst to turn things around and help inject some bullishness behind the business, and having an effective treatment for Alzheimer's could play a huge role in that objective. Next year could prove to be a pivotal one for Biogen as investors can finally get some much-needed answers about whether lecanemab, a promising Alzheimer's treatment, could be the game changer the healthcare company is hoping that it will be for the business.

  • Gossamer Bio Shares Plummet As Hypertension Trial Fall Short Of Expectation

    Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A mean difference in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) between the placebo and seralutinib arms of -96.1 dynes, equating to a placebo-corrected improvement of 14.3%, was observed in the study. An observed mean difference in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between placebo and seralutinib of 6.5 meters numerically favored the seralutinib ar

  • Mirati Therapeutics Crashes As The Cancer Rivalry With Amgen Heats Up

    Mirati said almost half of patients responded to its lung cancer regimen, but MRTX stock crashed on questions about its market opportunity.

  • GSK, Sanofi Shares Jump After U.S. Judge Dismisses Zantac Lawsuit

    Tens of thousands of lawsuits alleged that the heartburn treatment could cause cancer. Complaints are still active in state courts.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Investing in small-cap stocks can be very risky. Let's consider two small-cap stocks that carry above-average risk but that could soar as early as next year if things work out: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS). Bluebird Bio is a biotech that seeks to develop gene-editing treatments for rare illnesses.

  • Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

    Her friend and co-star John Travolta called her one of the "most special relationships I’ve ever had."

  • Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

    Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

  • Experts urge for flu jab as U.S. hospitalizations soar

    STORY: Hospitalizations from the flu in the U.S. is at its highest in a decade for this time of the year. The country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, said on Monday 4,500 people have died so far this influenza season, including 14 children. No one under the age of 18 died of flu in the 2021-22 season. The CDC warned that U.S. hospital systems are under pressure, with a high number of patients suffering respiratory illnesses that also include COVID-19 and the respiratory virus known as RSV. Dr. Bruce Hirsch, a New York infectious diseases physician, said the “crazy experience” people have had over the last few years with COVID is partly to blame. “With COVID, we have masked ourselves, we have avoided each other... We've protected ourselves. Our immune system has not been revved up. The vaccine rates are lower. We are a prime sitting target for other respiratory illnesses as we relax our guard down and begin to have contact with other people." According to CDC figures, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 26, the cumulative rate of hospitalization for flu in the U.S. was 16.6 per 100,000 people. That’s much higher than the typical rate of 0.1 to 2 cases per 100,000 in a similar time period over the past decade. Data from the CDC shows about 12% fewer pregnant women have taken the flu jab so far this season compared to last season, and about 5% fewer children. Dr. Hirsch echoed the CDC’s urge for people to get their flu shots, even though, as he said, "A lot of us, understandably, are over it." "But when you get a vaccine for a preventable illness, you prevent you from spreading it to people around you...I'm just concerned that so many of us are so burned out that we're not going to understand that our health impacts the health of others and we're going to stop taking precautions." The CDC said COVID-19 cases have also risen since the Thanksgiving holiday and related hospitalizations have soared by up to 20% over the past week.

  • Kirstie Alley, 71, dies from colon cancer: 10 signs and symptoms of the disease

    What are the signs and symptoms of colon cancer and when should you get screened? Here's what you need to know.

  • GSK's Jemperli/Chemo Combo Shows Response Rate Of 46% In Head-To-Head Lung Cancer Trial

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) announced results from the PERLA phase 2 trial investigating Jemperli (dostarlimab) + chemotherapy versus Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda pembrolizumab + chemo as a first-line treatment for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dostarlimab plus chemotherapy achieved promising results for the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and the key secondary endpoint of median progression-free survival (mPFS). The ORR was 46% (n=56/12

  • Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe

    Biogen's (BIIB) tofersen, if approved, will be the first genetically-targeted treatment for SOD1-ALS in Europe.

  • Alzheimer’s Treatment Thrills Investors as Doctors Debate Effect

    The data presented for Eisai and Biogen’s drug wasn’t convincing enough to settle a debate among experts, but investors are betting on commercial success anyway.

  • Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag

    The FDA bestows a Breakthrough Therapy designation to Syndax's (SNDX) revumenib for treating patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia harboring a KMT2A rearrangement. Stock up.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Aiming to Reinvent Mental Health Treatment

    Atai, Biogen, and Sage are working to develop new treatments for mental illness.

  • GSK, Sanofi shares soar as Zantac litigation fears abate

    Shares of GSK and Sanofi surged on Wednesday, adding more than $20 billion in combined value in early trade following the dismissal of thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer. The ruling on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida, knocked out about 50,000 claims in federal court on the basis that they were not backed by sound science. The drugmakers, citing scientific consensus, have repeatedly asserted that Zantac does not cause cancer.