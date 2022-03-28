U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.25
    -14.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,657.00
    -102.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,695.50
    -60.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.20
    -8.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.41
    -3.49 (-3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.30
    -9.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.0260
    +0.9660 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,955.93
    +2,213.24 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.06
    +65.53 (+6.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,042.60
    -107.24 (-0.38%)
     

City Index Announces Rebrand, Coinciding with Increased Presence and Sponsorship Deals in Australia

·3 min read

City Index boosts its local presence, launching a new brand, a new head office and increasing its headcount to reinforce its commitment to the Australian market.

SYDNEY, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Index, a leader in online trading, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand, as part of an evolutionary process that has seen the company flourish throughout its 40-year history. Australia is a key market for City Index, contributing significantly to the firm's one hundred thousand active traders globally and providing a home for Australian clients for 16 years.

The brand launch closely follows a sponsorship deal with The Sydney Roosters NRL club, where City Index pounced on the opportunity to feature its corporate logo on both the NRL women's and men's jerseys, citing a partnership of shared leadership, professionalism, innovation and success.

Since launching locally in 2006, City Index has become a familiar brand for many Australian investors and traders. With the release of its new corporate branding and features, the company aims to emphasise its alignment with its clients' goals, driven by the desire to be a trusted partner - a provider of choice, value, and insight. City Index's new branding celebrates the craft of trading financial markets, pushing boundaries and exploring new markets with confidence. The new corporate look of City Index is now live on its website.

Having the resources to fund continuous improvements to the company's offering and expanding its footprint in Australia is key to staying ahead of competitors and building a sustainable business model that its clients can trust, according to Tom Brown, Head of Australia at City Index.

"The key to our longevity has always been to build our service model around the needs of the client. We share the passion of trading with our clients and have built an ecosystem of trading excellence that is designed to support their goals – we are here to serve traders, and our new corporate branding highlights a partnership of trust and shared success," said Brown.

In addition to City Index's investments in Australia, it continues to roll out global product initiatives to help traders measure their performance and profitability.

City Index's latest innovation, PlayMaker, is designed to allow clients to assess their own trading behaviours as well as the market's, in real time. Available to Australian traders from today, Playmaker gives clients the ability to better protect their trading capital using a sound money management framework, set reminders to protect themselves from emotional trades, and track metrics on open trades in real-time to stay disciplined.

About City Index:

City Index is a trading name of StoneX Financial Pty Ltd. It is an award-winning global CFD and Forex Trading provider with 40 years' experience in executing quality trades. The company is headquartered in London and has offices in the United Kingdom, the US, Australia, Singapore and Poland. City Index currently offers a suite of trading platforms which include Advantage Web and MetaTrader 4. Find out more by visiting https://cityindex.com/en-au/about-us/why-us/

About StoneX Group:

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,950 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 330,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

SOURCE City Index

Recommended Stories

  • Food Recall Warning - Certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus

    Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-taylor-shellfish-canada-ulc-brand-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus

  • Most Japanese Back Nuclear Power for First Time Since Fukushima

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in more than a decade, a narrow majority of Japanese now support restarting idled nuclear reactors, according to a poll in the country’s top business newspaper.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in Uk

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Asia shares and oil slip; yen sinks as BOJ stays super-loose

    Asian shares and oil prices both slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan acted to keep local yields near zero. Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.8%. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Bitcoin Springs Past $46.8K to Hit 3-Month High as Asset Prices Rally

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen six consecutive days and gained over 12% since last Sunday.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • SEC-targeted Chinese companies slump; Yum China warns of 2024 delisting risk

    All five companies fell in U.S. trading Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put up a provisional list of companies that could be delisted if they don't measure up to U.S. accounting standards.

  • The Art of Short-Selling

    The great appeal of short-selling is that it is the best way to produce significant market outperformance in a bear market. Simply not losing money is a good way to deal with a bear market, but the way hedge funds make big money is by producing additional performance via short-selling. Hedge funds typically will underperform in bull markets but will more than make up for it with outperformance in bear markets.

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • The Riskiest Bets in the Stock Market Are the Most Popular

    Market swings have triggered a stampede into exotic exchange-traded products.