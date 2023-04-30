City investment bank FinnCap scraps controversial unlimited holiday policy

FILE PHOTO: A general view of skyscrapers in The City of London financial district seen from City Hall in London, Britain, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

City investment bank FinnCap has axed its controversial “unlimited holiday” policy and ordered staff back to the office four days a week ahead of its merger with rival Cenkos.

In a sign of companies returning to pre-pandemic norms, the financial advisory firm has scrapped the unlimited leave scheme it introduced at the beginning of 2022 in an effort to help reduce staff burnout, City sources said.

The policy was brought in by Sam Smith, the then-boss of FinnCap, who told employees to take at least four weeks off a year and two or three days every three months.

At the time, she said the policy had no upper limit but guided that staff take around six weeks off each year, with its internal HR portal allowing for 35 days holiday without any need for extra sign-off.

However, James Farrugia, who replaced Ms Smith as chief executive last September, is understood to have binned the policy, with staff now told to take around five weeks off each year – in line with most employers in the Square Mile.

There will still be flexibility regarding the number of days staff can take off on compassionate grounds, one insider said.

So-called “unlimited holiday” policies have proven to be controversial, with critics arguing that they result in staff taking fewer days off compared to when workers are given a fixed number of leave days.

Last year, The Telegraph revealed that Goldman Sachs introduced a similar scheme for its senior bankers.

Mr Farruguia has also told FinnCap’s staff to work from the office four days a week, up from a previous requirement of three days a week, as companies increasingly demand that rank-and-file employees spend more time in the workplace.

Earlier this month, Lloyds Banking Group and JP Morgan both increased the number of days they require staff to be at their desks.

The change in FinnCap’s working policies come as the company is preparing to merge with rival broker Cenkos in a £43m tie-up.

The companies announced the deal last month, which will create a combined group with 230 employees in the UK. The proposed merger is expected to be completed by September.

The Telegraph understands that Cenkos employees will move into FinnCap’s building near St Paul’s Cathedral in the heart of the City once the deal goes through.

Small and mid-sized investment banks have struggled in recent months amid a dealmaking drought in the Square Mile.

In December, FinnCap warned of a “challenging operating environment” owing to a darkening economic outlook.

FinnCap was contacted for comment.