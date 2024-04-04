City jobless rate remains moderate

Apr. 4—HIGH POINT — The city unemployment rate rose in February from the previous month and is up over a year period but still falls in the range of a healthy job market.

The High Point unemployment rate was 4.7% in February, an increase from 4.4% in January and 4.1% in February of last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The last time the city jobless level was higher than February was the 5% rate in August 2022.

But the February rate was noticeably lower than 7.4% rate in February 2021 when the economy was recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the shift in numbers, the city job market remains positive, said Mike McCulley, associate professor of economics at High Point University.

"The local labor force increased," McCully told The High Point Enterprise. "This caused a small increase in unemployed people, or people who were still looking at the time of the survey. But most job-seekers found new jobs quickly."

Hiring was strong in most sectors of the local job market, he said. Job increases were recorded in February in education, leisure, hospitality and construction.

"Retail was stable," McCully said. "Manufacturing saw a small drop off. We hope for continued good news as we ramp up for the furniture Market and move into the spring season."

Statewide, unemployment rates increased in 50 North Carolina counties from January to February, decreased in 14 and remained unchanged in 36, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported. Thirteen of the state's metropolitan areas recorded rate increases, one decreased and one remained unchanged.

When compared to February 2023, unemployment rates decreased in 59 counties, increased in 20 and remained unchanged in 21. Five metropolitan areas posted rate decreases over the year, two increased and eight remained unchanged.

In a sign of the ongoing strength of local job markets, 90 counties recorded unemployment rates in February and January at or below 5%, which is considered the benchmark for a healthy job market. No counties in the state during the first two months of the year posted jobless rates at or above 10%, an indicator of a struggling local employment market.

The number of workers employed statewide increased from January to February by 1,476 to 5.04 million people while the number unemployed increased by 4,616 to 194,278 people, the state Commerce Department reported. Since February 2023, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 52,300 while the number unemployed has increased by 597.

