City of Joplin slates public meeting on funding plan for housing

Nov. 23—Joplin residents may attend come-and-go public meeting next week to learn about and give input on the Community Development Action Plan being developed for low-income housing.

The meeting is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Housing Authority office, 1834 W. 24th St.

Information will be available about the goals and activities for the plan that will help fund public housing based on that plan. The plan will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

City representatives from the Community Development office will be available to give details of the plan and answer questions, and to take public comments that will be incorporated in the current and future action plans for public housing.

The staff will be introduced at the meeting, and a summary will be given on objectives for the housing organization. Housing needs will be discussed. Residents may give input at the discussion.

Representatives of the housing authority and city of Joplin also will give information on the proposed federal allocations from federal Community Development Block Grants and to the city's HOME program.

This will be the first of two meetings being held to help form the plan. A 30-day public comment period will start after the meeting.