City of Killdeer unveils Comprehensive Marketing Plan to propel future growth

Mar. 13—KILLDEER, N.D. — The City of Killdeer, in partnership with the Killdeer Convention and Visitors Bureau and consulting service Community Matters LLC, has unveiled an ambitious Community Assessment Marketing Plan (CAMP). This comprehensive strategy aims to address pressing issues such as workforce shortages, housing affordability, and childcare challenges within the community. Following the conclusion of an extensive online survey on Jan. 12, 2024, the plan was officially released on March 6, marking a significant step forward in Killdeer's efforts to enhance its livability and economic vitality.

"Killdeer stands at the threshold of an exciting new chapter," the document emphasizes in the opening remarks.

Over the course of the next five years, the CAMP will serve as a roadmap for the city, leveraging feedback from residents and visitors to develop targeted initiatives in key areas such as land use, transportation, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and economic development. By aligning community priorities with actionable strategies, Killdeer aims to create a more vibrant and resilient community that meets the needs and aspirations of its residents.

Killdeer, with a population of approximately 900 residents, stands as the largest city in Dunn County. Notably, the median average income in Killdeer is $91,758, which surpasses the North Dakota average by 24%. This economic strength, coupled with other factors such as a robust education system, diverse economic sectors including oil, agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing, as well as well-developed infrastructure and recreational amenities, positions Killdeer as a desirable destination for both residents and visitors alike.

"Economically, Killdeer benefits from diverse sectors including oil, agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing," stated the CAMP document. "Additionally, infrastructure and recreational facilities contribute to Killdeer's attractiveness as a place to live and visit."

Education plays a pivotal role in Killdeer's community fabric, with 646 students attending Killdeer Public Schools during the 2022-23 academic year. The plan underscores the importance of quality education and its contribution to the overall well-being of the community.

"Killdeer benefits from quality facilities, educational performance metrics, and teacher-to-student ratios," stated the CAMP document.

Economically, Killdeer boasts a diverse economic base, encompassing sectors such as energy, agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing. Natural gas, oil, mining, and quarrying provide significant employment opportunities, with approximately 500-600 jobs attributed to these industries. Moreover, the agricultural sector plays a crucial role, generating an estimated $77 million in sales. In addition, tourism, particularly during the summer months, contributes substantially to the local economy, with Dunn County receiving $18 million annually in visitor spending.

"While natural gas, oil, mining, and quarrying provide significant employment opportunities in Killdeer, the agricultural sector generates an estimated $77 million in sales," highlighted the CAMP document.

While Killdeer possesses numerous strengths, the CAMP also identifies areas for improvement, including workforce attraction and retention, housing availability, and childcare services. Addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the community.

"People often place importance on finding daycares for their children," noted Ellen Huber of the Community and Visitors Bureau. "People have chosen not to move here because of the lack of childcare options."

One of the primary challenges identified is the shortage of affordable housing, which hampers both workforce recruitment and retention efforts. To address this issue, the CAMP proposes the development of over 30 single-family and multi-family homes in strategic locations around North Prairie Park. However, the success of such initiatives hinges on the active participation of private sector contractors and the availability of financing options.

After this, the assessment explains that Killdeer plans to form something known as a "Spur Success" fund or another type of money pool that would aid business development in the area.

Childcare services represent another critical area of concern, with only three existing providers meeting a mere 14% of the town's childcare needs. Recognizing the importance of accessible childcare for working families, the CAMP outlines strategies to increase the number of childcare providers and raise awareness about available support programs.

In addition to addressing immediate challenges, the CAMP aims to enhance the local business environment by fostering entrepreneurship and expanding dining and retail options. Proposals include the establishment of new restaurants, retail stores, and service-oriented businesses, catering to both residents and visitors' preferences. Furthermore, initiatives such as the Dunn County JDA Storefront Improvement Program aim to support existing businesses by providing financial incentives for storefront enhancements.

To finance these initiatives, the city is exploring various revenue streams, including a proposed city sales tax and a hotel tax targeting visitors to Killdeer. These funds will be instrumental in supporting community development projects, enhancing recreational facilities, improving signage, and bolstering the town's online presence.

Overall, the Killdeer community assessment represents a concerted effort to chart a course for sustainable growth and development. By engaging stakeholders, leveraging existing assets, and implementing targeted interventions, Killdeer aims to build a stronger, more vibrant community that offers ample opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

For further details on the Killdeer community assessment and to access additional information regarding the survey, visit the City of Killdeer's

website

. Alternatively, reach out to Ellen Huber, a consultant for the Convention and Visitors Bureau at 701-400-6249.