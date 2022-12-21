U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,882.32
    +60.70 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,385.75
    +536.01 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,726.98
    +179.87 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,781.46
    +33.45 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.04
    +1.81 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0092 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1090
    +0.3790 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,856.53
    -18.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.80
    +1.57 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.24
    +117.62 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

City of La Mesa partners with Interwest to perform Building Department Services

·2 min read

LA MESA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwest Consulting Group announced today it was awarded a contract for full building department services as well as supplemental code compliance services related to building code issues for the City of La Mesa in California.

Providing community development and professional services throughout California
Providing community development and professional services throughout California

City of La Mesa selects Interwest Consulting Group to perform Building Department Services

Located nine miles east of downtown San Diego and known as the Jewel of the Hills in southern California, the City of La Mesa opened an RFP earlier this year to select a firm that could deliver quality services to its residents.

Interwest Consulting Group, a SAFEbuilt company, which is a nationwide community development services firm, was eager to initiate the process to partner with the city, "Interwest is already present in the area, our staff are local residents and having the opportunity to deliver consistent, high quality and reliable services to this community was something that excited our entire team.", said Steve Nero, Senior Director of Business Development.

"Reliable and trustworthy services" were also key decisive points that Kerry Kusiak, Director of Community Development for the City of La Mesa, raised when the city selected Interwest as the firm of choice to deliver the consulting services for the community. Additionally, the city needed a company that could provide supplemental code compliance services depending on the overall workload of the city staff.

"Our mission at SAFEbuilt, which includes our entire family of brands like Interwest, is to help build better, safer communities", said Joe DeRosa, Chief Revenue Officer, he also added "to be able to assist more cities across the United States with our unparalleled professional talent and technological portfolio is our main goal."

About Interwest Consulting Group

Interwest Consulting Group is a provider of building & safety and public works solutions to municipalities in California and Nevada. The company employs approximately 500 associates and serves over 275 clients within its footprint. Interwest is also a full subsidiary of SAFEbuilt, LLC, a nationwide community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building department and professional services in 30 states. To learn more, visit safebuilt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-la-mesa-partners-with-interwest-to-perform-building-department-services-301707714.html

SOURCE Interwest, A SAFEbuilt Company

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Kohl's Corporation

    Kohl’s operates 1,166 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl’s also operates a large digital sales business. Women’s apparel is Kohl’s largest category, having generated 27% of its 2021 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

  • Down 79%, Shopify Stock Is a Rare Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    Recession fears have sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year, and both indexes have now posted three consecutive quarterly losses for the first time since 2009. During this current upheaval, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) saw its share price drop roughly 79%, marking the greatest stock price decline the Canadian e-commerce company has suffered since going public in 2015. Here's why this growth stock is a smart buy right now.

  • Sotheby’s Ramps Up Digital Offer, Hiring Gareth Jones as CMO

    Jones was most recently chief marketing officer at Farfetch.

  • Yelp Stock Is Downgraded on Worsening Online Advertising Trends

    J.P. Morgan downgraded shares of Yelp the provider of local-market restaurant and business recommendations, to Underweight from Neutral, citing concerns regarding the scaling of the company’s advertising business model. Ziff Davis a digital media and internet company, also was downgraded, to Neutral from Overweight. Online advertising, which has been struggling, is a point of concern for internet companies.

  • Chart of the Day: This Restaurant Operator Is Ready to Break Out

    Chipotle Mexican Grill is one wild stock chart. Price moves in huge ranges, no doubt because it is such a high priced stock and it's held firm by big institutions and insiders. But one may get frustrated by the back and forth sideways movement of Chipotle.

  • FedEx Earnings Drop Highlights a Slowing Economy

    The company delivers packages for businesses and consumers all over the globe. Its commentary isn't good news.

  • Crypto Giant Binance Offers Little Transparency After FTX Collapse

    The exchange’s outsize role and complex setup had already drawn scrutiny from the Justice Department and the SEC.

  • Simon (SPG) Completes Jamestown's 50% Interest Acquisition

    Simon Property (SPG) completes the acquisition of 50% interest in its earlier announced strategic partnership with Jamestown, a global real estate investment and management firm.

  • Wall St closes slightly higher after four-day sell off

    Wall Street closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of monetary policy. Fears about the Federal Reserve's plan to keep raising U.S. interest rates have weighed heavily on equities since its policy meeting last week. Adding pressure was an increase in U.S. Treasury yields after the BOJ made a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.

  • Plano-based Fortress Solutions appoints John Shelnutt as CEO

    Plano-based Fortress Solutions has appointed John Shelnutt as CEO, the company announced on Monday. Shelnutt is replacing Brendon Mills, who has resigned from the position. “I am very excited for this opportunity and am looking forward to immersing myself in the operations and engaging with our customers around the globe after having served as an independent director for the past year,” Shelnutt said in a news release.

  • United Maritime Sells LR2 Tanker For $39M

    United Maritime Corp (NASDAQ: USEA) has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party for the sale of one of its LR2 product tankers. The 2008-built MT Minoansea's gross sale price totals $39 million. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its new owner by the end of December 2022. "We are extremely pleased to announce another exceptionally profitable transaction for our shareholders, as the gross sale price of the Minoansea is at a premium of over 100% of the vessel's

  • Simon Property (SPG) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

    Simon Property (SPG) closed at $115.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day.

  • Here's Why Archer Daniels (ADM) Seems a Promising Pick

    Archer Daniels (ADM) remains on track with the Readiness goals. Its Nutrition segment is performing impressively.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $175.48, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day.

  • Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling. The ‘Chart’ Is in Control.

    Since electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported third-quarter numbers in October, negative stock-price momentum has been building, helping to complete a troubling head-and-shoulders stock-chart pattern that began in early 2021.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • How Macro Factors Are Influencing Bitcoin Prices

    Tom Dunleavy, senior research analyst at crypto data firm Messari, discusses the biggest macro headwinds impacting bitcoin's price and the wider crypto markets. Plus, his take on Coinbase shares hitting a fresh all-time low Tuesday as it continues to struggle with low trading volume amid falling crypto prices.

  • Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

    Consider adding these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio if you are looking to maximize returns.

  • The Bank of Japan Maintains Negative Interest Rates Yet Again (but Things Might Be About to Change)

    In contrast to many of its peers on the global stage, Japan’s central bank has been able to keep interest rates below negative for over 6 years.

  • Citgo Petroleum on track for $2.5 billion profit in 2022 - supervisory board

    Refiner Citgo Petroleum is on track for a $2.5 billion profit this year, which it plans to use for repaying debt and invest in the reliability of its operations, the board that supervises the Houston-based company said on Monday. Citgo, owned by Venezuela's state company PDVSA but controlled by an interim government formed in 2019, is increasingly under pressure by creditors of Venezuela who want the company auctioned off to pay for pending debt and expropriation claims made during late President Hugo Chavez's rule. In November, Citgo reported third quarter earnings of $477 million on strong margins and higher throughput at its 750,000-barrel-per-day refining network.