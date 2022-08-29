U.S. markets closed

City of Langley receives funding for upgrades to City Park

·3 min read

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

LANGLEY, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Langley, like many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

City of Langley receives $750,000 to revitalize City Park (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the City of Langley.

This support will allow the City of Langley to create a better visitor experience and boost sustainability of City Park by installing a multi-purpose grass sports field and accessible park entrance, and improving drainage, irrigation and landscaping. These upgrades will enable year-round access to playing fields for a variety of organized sports – including soccer, baseball and frisbee – and make the park more accessible for both residents and visitors.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"By investing in shared public spaces like the City of Langley's project, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians re-connect with their neighbours, welcome back visitors and build strong communities for the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"I know Langley residents will immensely benefit from this generous investment made by our government to City Park. When we support community spaces in Langley and across British Columbia, we encourage our neighbours to come together and share in recreational and social activities – in inclusive spaces – that represent the best we have to offer. I look forward to seeing City Park revitalized through this investment."

- John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City

"On behalf of the City of Langley, I would like to thank the federal government for awarding the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) grant to our community. This project will improve community infrastructure at City Park and encourage citizens to re-engage and explore their local park in a new way."

- Mayor Val van den Broek, City of Langley

Quick Facts

  • Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

  • Eligible recipients include:

  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

