City launches latest GIVE initiative targeting elimination of gun violence

Jul. 22—It didn't take long for the newest version of New York's GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) program to take hold on the streets of the Falls.

Just moments after a group of city, county, state and federal law enforcement officers pulled away from Falls Police headquarters on Saturday night, the radio airwaves crackled with the shouts of NFPD Narcotics Intelligence Division detectives chasing a man they had encountered outside a gun violence hot spot.

The detectives had pulled up to the corner of Ashland Avenue and 19th Street, the location of a business known on the streets as the "Ashland store." Thirty minutes earlier, during a briefing conducted by analysts with the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center (NICAC), the detectives had viewed a series of maps that identified the areas of the Falls with the highest density of firearm-related incidents.

One of those maps was centered right on the "Ashland store."

"The hot spots are areas where we have confirmed shots fired, shots heard reports," Falls Police Detective Marsha Gee, the city's chief intelligence investigator, told the officers and agents at the briefing. "So if you could concentrate on the hot spots, like the areas of 19th and Ashland, Pine and 20th and Fourth Street and Niagara that would be good."

As the city narcotics detectives arrived at the "Ashland store," they spotted a group of young men along the Ashland Avenue side of the business, throwing dice. They got out of their unmarked patrol vehicle and approached the group to speak with them.

One of the men, later identified as a 23-year-old Falls resident, sprinted away. The detectives gave chase.

During the foot chase, the detectives said the man, who was a shooting victim himself in April in the area of the City Market, appeared to toss an item away. They caught up with him hiding under the rear porch of a home in the 2000 block of LaSalle Avenue.

A search that included a Niagara County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit failed to locate whatever he may have thrown away. The suspect was charged with loitering, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Falls Police Captain Nicholas Ligammari, who is administering this latest iteration of the GIVE program, described it as "a multi-agency, evidence-based, enforcement program."

"All this stuff will now be data driven," Ligammari said.

The New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), which funds GIVE, describes it as "a key component of New York state's shooting and homicide reduction strategy." The program, now in its 10th year, focuses on four core elements which DCJS says are people, places, alignment and engagement.

In a description of the program, DCJS said GIVE "is directed at preventative and enforcement efforts on top offenders who have been identified as being responsible for most shootings and homicides or aggravated assaults." The program is designed to focus on "preventative and enforcement efforts on the geographic locations (hot spots) where crime data and analysis demonstrate that most shootings and homicides or aggravated assaults occur."

Along with prevention and enforcement, GIVE also requires law enforcement agencies to "coordinate and align all existing resources in the community in an effort to reduce shootings and homicides or aggravated assaults and it demands a strategy of engagement with "key stakeholders and the community at large."

Statewide in 2023, the program is providing $36.2 million to 28 police departments, district attorney's offices, probation departments and sheriff's offices in the 21 counties outside of New York City that have been hit the hardest by gun violence and violent crime. That funding is the highest level in the program's history.

The 2023 funding for Niagara County totaled $2.18 million. The bulk of the money, more than $1.24 million, was allocated to the Falls Police Department. The remainder was divided between the Niagara County District Attorney'S Office, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and Niagara County Probation.

"Gun violence continues to impact cities across New York state," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "Our city appreciates the commitment of Governor (Kathy) Hochul to attacking this problem. This funding will allow our Niagara Falls Police Department to increase its efforts to remove illegal guns from our streets and continue to fight gun violence in our city."

Because the program is evidence and data driven, it requires the regular reporting of the number of shooting incidents, shooting victims and homicide victims in the GIVE jurisdictions. From January to May, the Falls experienced seven shooting incidents involving wounds, a more than 50% reduction from the same period in 2022.

The number of persons hit by gunfire also declined more than 50%, from 17 to 8, so far this year. Homicides involving guns dipped from 3 in the first five months of last year to 2 this year

GIVE jurisdictions are required to use a policing framework known as Problem-Oriented Policing (POP). DCJS says the key components of POP are hotspots policing, focused deterrence, street outreach, and a concept called Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED).

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design looks at how the design of buildings, landscaping and outdoor environments can either encourage or discourage crime. Falls cops have called the concept a "potential game changer" in preventing crime.

Pointing to the "Ashland store", Falls Police Deputy Superintendent Mike Lee said the addition of more street lighting and the trimming of trees, that overhang an empty lot next door, would improve officer's visibility of the area and make it a less inviting environment for crime.

Analysts from NICAC joined the street officers as the moved the city, watching, in real time, how their analytics were helping to drive that night's prevention and enforcement patrols. Not long after the foot chase, the police radio crackled again.

This time a patrol unit was in pursuit of a vehicle that had sped away from a traffic stop not far from the 19th Street crime corridor. Officers finally stopped the vehicle in an alley off of the 2200 block of Falls Street.

The driver, identified as Sean Kent, 30, of the Falls, fled on foot, but was captured after a brief chase. Inside his vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun with the serial number defaced.

Kent was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest. Falls Police supervisors called the weapon seizure an example of how GIVE can work.

As nearby residents gathered near the scene of the arrest and weapon seizure, one asked an officer how long the extra police presence would last.

"It's coming all summer," the officer replied.