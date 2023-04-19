City Lodge Hotels' (JSE:CLH) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into City Lodge Hotels (JSE:CLH), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for City Lodge Hotels, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = R267m ÷ (R3.0b - R298m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, City Lodge Hotels has an ROCE of 9.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 22%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for City Lodge Hotels' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how City Lodge Hotels has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For City Lodge Hotels Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about City Lodge Hotels, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 21%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on City Lodge Hotels becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 87% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

City Lodge Hotels does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for City Lodge Hotels that you might be interested in.

