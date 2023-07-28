City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.22

The board of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of October, with investors receiving £0.22 per share. This makes the dividend yield 8.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

City of London Investment Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 109% of what it was earning and 78% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 120%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

City of London Investment Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.24 total annually to £0.33. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though City of London Investment Group's EPS has declined at around 5.1% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for City of London Investment Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

