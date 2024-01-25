City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.11

The board of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.11 per share on the 28th of March. This makes the dividend yield 9.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

City of London Investment Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 109% of what it was earning and 86% of cash flows. While the cash payout ratio isn't necessarily a cause for concern, the company is probably focusing more on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 99%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

City of London Investment Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.33. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.2% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though City of London Investment Group's EPS has declined at around 5.2% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, City of London Investment Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

