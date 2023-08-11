City of London Investment Group's (LON:CLIG) Dividend Will Be £0.22

The board of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.22 per share on the 27th of October. This means the annual payment is 8.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

City of London Investment Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 78% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 120%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

City of London Investment Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.24 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.33. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.2% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. City of London Investment Group has seen earnings per share falling at 5.1% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

City of London Investment Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for City of London Investment Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

