JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

City of Los Angeles StreetsLA Division Previews EV ARC™ Charging New Plug-In Hybrid Street Sweepers

In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, today announced that the City of Los Angeles StreetsLA Division held an event demonstrating its new plug-in hybrid street sweepers and EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging systems at the StreetsLA North Hollywood Depot. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held February 15, 2022 to inaugurate the City’s Center for Green Innovation. Beam CEO Desmond Wheatley was present alongside Mayor Garcetti, Congressman Cardenas and City officials where the EV ARC™ powered the new plug-in hybrid street sweepers.

The EV ARC™ systems support LA’s Green New Deal that targets 100% net zero by 2050. Each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power City fleet vehicles day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The optional Emergency Power Panel can provide vital power to first responders in an emergency or grid outages, adding to the City’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The charging system is transportable and can be relocated as City charging patterns emerge and change.

Speaking on the EV ARC™ system’s ability to continue to deliver EV charging and emergency power during a disaster, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “If God forbid, during an earthquake or something our power lines go down, we can continue to be there for our City and deliver what our City needs.”

EV ARC™ systems will be deployed in Los Angeles StreetsLA locations with zero electrical upgrade costs, zero construction costs, and no disruption to city operations that can occur with construction projects, saving the City budget and downtime.

“This exciting event gave us an opportunity to demonstrate, once again, the multiple layers of value delivered by the EV ARC in advance of delivering the first systems for active deployment in Los Angeles,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Today we charged the City’s new electric street sweepers and demonstrated that StreetsLA can provide charging and emergency power in any of their multiple depot locations without having to rely on grid connections. Mayor Garcetti, who recently spoke at COP26 in Glasgow, Congressman Cardenas, and the other City officials, all spoke about the fantastic benefits of using the locally generated solar power and energy storage that our products provide, to save money and ensure continuity during disasters. We are already broadly deployed in the largest MTA in the nation, New York, and now we are entering the second largest, Los Angeles. It was a great day for Los Angeles and another great day for Beam.”

The City of Los Angeles’ Green New Deal strives to be carbon neutral by 2045 and 100% net zero by 2050. The plan increases the percentage of zero emission vehicles in the City to 25% by 2025 and 100% by 2050. Beam products can be purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-18-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make chosen solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
Next PR
+1 813-526-1195
Press@BeamForAll.com


