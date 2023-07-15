City minister tells Revolut he cannot influence its banking licence bid

Revolut's boss Nikolay Storonsky has been critical of Britain’s ‘extreme bureaucracy’ - PILAR OLIVARES/REUTERS

The City minister told Revolut chiefs that he could not influence its stalled bid for a UK banking licence at a rare meeting with Britain’s most valuable fintech company.

Andrew Griffith and officials held talks with Nikolay Storonsky and Martin Gilbert, Revolut’s chief executive and chairman, for the first time earlier this month.

It came as the company fights to salvage its application to the Bank of England to become a fully authorised lender.

Sources said that when the issue of Revolut’s licence application was raised, Mr Griffith said it was a matter for regulators and he could not speak about it or influence the decision.

One source added that Mr Storonsky and Mr Gilbert accepted that “the ball was in their court” in terms of its application and understood why Mr Griffith was unable to discuss the issue.

A Revolut spokesman said the company was not seeking to ask Mr Griffith to intervene in the process.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed in May that the Bank of England had told the Treasury that it was planning to reject Revolut’s application for a banking licence and was set to issue a statutory warning notice to the company.

However, it is understood that the warning notice has not been served and the company continues to actively pursue a UK banking licence.

Although it has a Lithuanian banking licence, the UK application is regarded as a key milestone in Revolut’s development that may help unlock further funding in a tougher market for tech companies.

Revolut has suffered a bruising few months, including the resignation of two senior executives and a warning from its independent auditor that the company’s revenues for 2021 “may be materially misstated”.

City minister Andrew Griffith met with Revolut's bosses earlier this month - Fiona Hanson

The meeting with Mr Griffith came after Mr Gilbert last month met with officials at the Bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) in an attempt to salvage its banking licence application.

The PRA previously told Revolut to produce a set of accounts with an unqualified audit opinion and to simplify its share structure before a licence could be granted.

It is understood that Mr Griffith spoke with the Revolut bosses about the company’s long-term expansion plans and the state of the UK’s fintech sector.

In May, Mr Storonsky hit out against Britain’s “extreme bureaucracy” and raised the prospect of moving the company abroad.

One source described the talks as a “longstanding commitment”, “short” and a “general relationship meeting”.

A Revolut spokesman said: “We have not and would not ask Andrew Griffith to intervene with our UK banking licence application. To suggest anything else is entirely false.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “Revolut employs thousands of Brits and is used by millions of UK customers. This meeting was part of routine ministerial engagement with the finance sector. Banking licence applications are a matter for the regulators, not ministers.”

