The City of Mount Pearl reduces emissions with support from the Government of Canada

·1 min read

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Media advisory

MOUNT PEARL, NL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement to support the City of Mount Pearl Energy-Efficiency and Fuel Switching Project. He will be joined by the Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and His Worship Dave Acker, Mayor for the City of Mount Pearl.

Event:

In-person Announcement and Media Availability

Date:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time:

11:00 a.m. (NDT)

Location:

H. Neil Windsor Municipal Building (Depot)


(Public Works Parks Maintenance Building)


57 Clyde Avenue


Mount Pearl, NL

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page.

Media representatives outside the province of Newfoundland and Labrador are asked to contact Media Relations listed below for further information or to schedule interviews with Minister Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister Bernard Davis, or His Worship Dave Acker.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c8354.html

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.