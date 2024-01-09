City mulls developer’s letter of intent to buy Manitowoc’s blighted mall site

MANITOWOC — Could 2024 be the year we see action on the ugly, blighted former Lakeshore Edgewater Plaza Mall site?

Maybe.

Manitowoc Common Council’s Committee of the Whole (composed of the entire council) met last week in closed session to discuss a letter of intent from Tycore Built LLC asking for the future right to buy the mall property with plans to build housing.

Mayor Justin Nickels declined to share details with the Herald Times Reporter Jan. 8, but said, “Hopefully we can announce something very soon.”

It’s probably fair to say no one would be happier than the mayor to see development at the site, 700 E. Magnolia Ave.

“’When is something going to happen with the mall?’ is the No. 1 thing I get asked about,” Nickels told Streetwise last fall. “It’s horrible for the people who live nearby or the people who drive by it every day.”

In recent months, city leaders have become proactive about spurring action. The plaza’s current owner, Lakeshore Mall LLC, bought the property in 2005. In 2007, the same owner purchased the vacant mall to the south, Mid-Cities, at 828 Memorial Drive.

A view of where the mall once stood, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

After years of stalled communications with the mall’s private, out-of-state owner, the Manitowoc council agreed in late October to exercise eminent domain over both sites, meaning the city can legally take over the property without the owner’s consent.

City Attorney Eric Nycz said at the time that process usually takes a few months to complete.

The council ruled the vacant mall — across from Lake Michigan — a blighted area earlier in 2023. The site is home to the empty Lakeshore Edgewater Plaza Mall and the Mid-Cities Mall, which was torn down in 2015. Under Wisconsin law, the blighted designation means an area is unsafe, could cause health issues or requires police presence.

At one time, the malls were filled with retailers and customers, but over the decades Manitowoc stores followed national trends, moving closer to the interstate or into smaller strip malls.

FILE - A 1975 aerial photo shows the Mid-Cities Mall in Manitowoc. The Edgewater Plaza opened nearby in 1979.

In 2018, the Manitowoc Younkers was among the 42 stores Bon-Ton Stores Inc. — including eight in Wisconsin — closed as part of a turnaround plan for the company, which lost money for six consecutive years.

And according to a city Fire Department inspection report, since the JCPenney store that was part of Mid-Cities Mall was torn down, the parking lot has been degrading with uncapped drains and access panels exposed. There also are sinkholes forming within the lot, with weeds and grass growing in the badly cracked blacktop.

The report also said vandals have broken windows and that the ceilings are ruined and mold is growing around the building.

A view of where the mall once stood, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

The city was granted a raze order in 2020, meaning it could legally tear the building down, but hasn’t acted on it yet.

The city requested a purchase price last year, and people have approached the city about acquiring the property, Nickels said.

Under eminent domain, the city and mall owner can begin negotiations for the sale of the site. If negotiations fail, the city makes a final offer and more formal proceedings could take place, including a circuit court trial to determine how much the city must pay to acquire the property.

Streetwise will keep readers posted as we learn more about the mall’s fate and a potential new owner.

