U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.25
    +16.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,140.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,537.25
    +123.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    +0.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.60
    +25.80 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.58 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4290
    -0.4960 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,149.44
    +1,050.24 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.18
    +307.50 (+126.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,436.78
    +89.90 (+0.33%)
     

City National Bank to Increase its Prime Interest Rate to 7.75%

City National Bank
·1 min read
City National Bank
City National Bank

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that it will increase its prime lending rate from 7.50% to 7.75%, effective Feb. 2, 2023.

About City National

With $95.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 67 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.6 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

Media Contact:
media@cnb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood predicts these innovations will soar 40% in value every year to over $200 trillion by 2030

    Wood’s team identifies 14 distinct technologies they believe will feed off each other.

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Newsmaker: Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat on Wednesday when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $90 Billion Collapse of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    The Indian tycoon's conglomerate is being routed on the stock market, and where it ends is unclear.

  • Meta stock spikes nearly 20% as cost cuts and $40 billion for investors overshadow earnings miss

    Meta shares soared Wednesday despite an earnings miss, as the Facebook parent company guided for potentially more revenue than Wall Street expected

  • Fed's Powell says could raise rates beyond December, gives nod to disinflation

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday he is not fully sure where the central bank will stop with rate rises as it presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation. "There is more work to do" and the Fed has not decided where it will stop rate rises, with the possibility the Fed will go above the 5.1% federal funds rate it penciled in as a terminal rate in its December forecasts, he said in a press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. But Powell did give a nod to disinflation, which he said is in its early stages.

  • Datadog Stock Is Joining My Watchlist. Here's Why

    Tech companies are facing a tough time as the digitalization trend that surged during the pandemic returns to normal levels. Pair that with worsening macroeconomic conditions, and top tech companies like Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta have announced massive layoffs as the environment becomes increasingly challenging. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, went against the crowd by delivering mind-blowing growth of 61% in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Why Johnson Controls Stock Is Down Today

    Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) delivered quarterly results that were in line with expectations, but with the stock up about 40% since Oct. 1, investors were apparently expecting more. The stock price fell by as much as 7% on Wednesday morning as bulls adjusted to the realities of a difficult operating environment that is impacting many of the company's markets. Johnson Controls manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products and other building automation equipment for residential and commercial properties.