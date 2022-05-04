U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.16
    +0.35 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.40
    +21.60 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.62 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2609
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3160
    +0.1420 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,655.29
    +1,956.59 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.51
    +45.18 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

City National Bank to Increase its Prime Interest Rate to 4%

City National Bank
·1 min read
City National Bank
City National Bank

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that it will increase its prime lending rate from 3.5% to 4%, effective May 5, 2022.

About City National

With $91.5 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 73 branches, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $96.2 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.


Media Contact:
Michele Ashley, City National Bank, (650) 274-9333
Michele.Ashley@cnb.com


