City National Rochdale Announces Managing Director Promotions

City National Bank

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Rochdale (CNR) recently announced its newest managing director promotions. These leaders represent a talented and diverse group across various divisions who have made substantial contributions to CNR and its clients.



“City National Rochdale is dedicated to providing an enriching workplace environment that encourages the development and growth of our colleagues,” said Garrett D’Alessandro, CEO, City National Rochdale. “Our new managing directors are leaders in their field and will help City National Rochdale serve clients into the future.”

Congratulations to CNR’s newest managing directors:

Jason Fabozzi, Managing Director, Business Development Solutions

Fabozzi joined CNR in 2018 and has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a member of CNR’s Executive Management Team and is responsible for transforming the sales, portfolio management and service functions using cloud-based technology centered on Salesforce.

Cameron Killeen, CFA, Senior Investment Consultant

Killeen joined CNR in 2018 and has over 10 years of experience in the investment management industry. He is directly responsible for business development throughout the Southwest, where he partners with financial advisors and registered investment advisors to develop customized investment strategies for their high-net-worth clientele.

Charles Luke, CFA, Co-Director, Fixed Income

Luke joined City National Rochdale in 2018 and has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is responsible for investment oversight, strategy, and performance of the taxable bond portfolios and funds. He manages the Taxable Fixed Income Investment Team and is also a co-portfolio manager of the City National Rochdale Fixed Income Opportunities Fund (“RIMOX”) and the City National Rochdale Strategic Credit Fund (“CNROX”). He is also a voting member of the Investment Strategy Committee.

Michael Nelson, CFA, Senior Investment Consultant

Story continues

Nelson joined CNR in 2017 and has over 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. Based in New York City, he is responsible for cultivating relationships in the New York area.

Jim Papadakos, Sales Strategy, Marketing, Client Experience

Papadakos joined CNR in 2018 and has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a member of the Executive Management Team and is responsible for leading the sales strategy, marketing and client experience functions, where he works closely with internal and external partners to identify opportunities that deliver greater value to clients.

Michael Taila, Co-Director, Fixed Income

Taila joined CNR in 2004 and has over 20 years of experience in the investment industry. He leads the Tax-Free Fixed Income Team, where he manages client relationships and is responsible for investment oversight, strategy and performance. Taila is also responsible for the management of the City National Rochdale California Tax Exempt Bond Fund and is a voting member of the Investment Strategy Committee.

About City National Bank

With $91.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 74 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $99.8 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

About City National Rochdale



For more than 30 years, City National Rochdale has specialized in intelligently personalized portfolio management for high-net worth individuals, families, and institutions, and provides clients with service that relates all investment decisions to each client’s personal benchmark. City National Rochdale, headquartered in Beverly Hills and New York City with offices around the country, currently manages over $56.7 billion in assets (as of 1/31/2022) and is a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank. City National Rochdale is an affiliate of City National Bank, which is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. For more information, visit www.cnr.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Doelp, City National Bank, (201) 452-8681

Tom.Doelp@cnb.com



