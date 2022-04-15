U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.20
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.10
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4900
    +0.6000 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,065.77
    -609.93 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.96
    -30.47 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

City National Rochdale Announces Managing Director Promotions

City National Bank
·4 min read
City National Bank
City National Bank

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Rochdale (CNR) recently announced its newest managing director promotions. These leaders represent a talented and diverse group across various divisions who have made substantial contributions to CNR and its clients.

“City National Rochdale is dedicated to providing an enriching workplace environment that encourages the development and growth of our colleagues,” said Garrett D’Alessandro, CEO, City National Rochdale. “Our new managing directors are leaders in their field and will help City National Rochdale serve clients into the future.”

Congratulations to CNR’s newest managing directors:

Jason Fabozzi, Managing Director, Business Development Solutions

Fabozzi joined CNR in 2018 and has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a member of CNR’s Executive Management Team and is responsible for transforming the sales, portfolio management and service functions using cloud-based technology centered on Salesforce.

Cameron Killeen, CFA, Senior Investment Consultant

Killeen joined CNR in 2018 and has over 10 years of experience in the investment management industry. He is directly responsible for business development throughout the Southwest, where he partners with financial advisors and registered investment advisors to develop customized investment strategies for their high-net-worth clientele.

Charles Luke, CFA, Co-Director, Fixed Income

Luke joined City National Rochdale in 2018 and has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is responsible for investment oversight, strategy, and performance of the taxable bond portfolios and funds. He manages the Taxable Fixed Income Investment Team and is also a co-portfolio manager of the City National Rochdale Fixed Income Opportunities Fund (“RIMOX”) and the City National Rochdale Strategic Credit Fund (“CNROX”). He is also a voting member of the Investment Strategy Committee.

Michael Nelson, CFA, Senior Investment Consultant

Nelson joined CNR in 2017 and has over 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. Based in New York City, he is responsible for cultivating relationships in the New York area.

Jim Papadakos, Sales Strategy, Marketing, Client Experience

Papadakos joined CNR in 2018 and has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a member of the Executive Management Team and is responsible for leading the sales strategy, marketing and client experience functions, where he works closely with internal and external partners to identify opportunities that deliver greater value to clients.

Michael Taila, Co-Director, Fixed Income

Taila joined CNR in 2004 and has over 20 years of experience in the investment industry. He leads the Tax-Free Fixed Income Team, where he manages client relationships and is responsible for investment oversight, strategy and performance. Taila is also responsible for the management of the City National Rochdale California Tax Exempt Bond Fund and is a voting member of the Investment Strategy Committee.

About City National Bank

With $91.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 74 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $99.8 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

About City National Rochdale

For more than 30 years, City National Rochdale has specialized in intelligently personalized portfolio management for high-net worth individuals, families, and institutions, and provides clients with service that relates all investment decisions to each client’s personal benchmark. City National Rochdale, headquartered in Beverly Hills and New York City with offices around the country, currently manages over $56.7 billion in assets (as of 1/31/2022) and is a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank. City National Rochdale is an affiliate of City National Bank, which is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. For more information, visit www.cnr.com.

Media Contact:
Tom Doelp, City National Bank, (201) 452-8681
Tom.Doelp@cnb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 10 Finance Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks that billionaire David Harding is buying. If you want to see his top 5 finance picks, click Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 5 Finance Stocks. David Harding is the billionaire portfolio manager of Winton Capital Management, a London-based hedge fund he founded in 1997. Winton Capital […]

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Charles Schwab, Bank of America, other big banks set to report quarterly results

    More big banks are set to report earnings on Monday, April 18.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Sliding, 5 Stocks Near Buy Points, Tesla Earnings Loom

    The market rally is weak and divided. Here are five strong stocks and a game plan. Tesla headlines a big week of earnings.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/14: Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla

    Jim Cramer sizes up next week's earnings reports as he hunts for stocks with growth at a reasonable price.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Brokers using this controversial practice are ‘skimming rent, getting rich’: Michael Lewis

    Best-selling author Michael Lewis, whose landmark 2014 book "Flashboys" drew attention to the lucrative use of high frequency trading on Wall Street, said that brokers who use payment for order flow are "skimming rent" and "getting rich."

  • Twitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Thwart Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s board is considering adopting a measure that would protect the company from hostile acquisition bids, according to people with knowledge of the matter, following billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • Russian rouble weakens past 80 vs dollar, stocks fall sharply

    The Russian central bank is considering easing requirements for mandatory foreign currency revenue sales by export-focused companies, business daily Vedomosti reported, citing a central bank official. Currently, Russian exporters are obliged to sell 80% of their forex revenues in the first three days after receiving it under a rule established by President Vladimir Putin in late-February to limit the rouble's volatility amid western sanctions. The rouble eased this week after the central bank scrapped a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages and promised to lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.