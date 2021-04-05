City of Norfolk, VA Goes Live on CSS IMPACT's Financial Cloud as its Enterprise Debt Collections Platform

NORFOLK, Va., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1st, 2021, the City of Norfolk Virginia, Department of Finance, officially launched CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud as their new Cloud Collections & Accounts Receivable Management Financial Ecosystem. CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT | HD 2.0" is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial & Debt Collections Ecosystem platforms with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Collections.

The following excerpts from the City Manager's publication update of February 12th, 2021, eloquently describe the benefits of this launch:

"The City has implemented Phase I of a new enterprise accounts receivable management system that streamlines automated processes and makes collection services much more efficient, effective, and transparent for the customer. The purchase and implementation of the cloud-based CSS IMPACT Ecosystems software (CSS) allowed the City to retire several internally developed legacy applications when the new system was rolled out on February 1st.

The new receivable management system is designed to help the Finance call center contact and engage with consumers, departments, and partners in the community more effectively and efficiently.

The Departments of Finance and IT industriously worked together with CSS to ensure a smooth conversion of data from existing internally developed applications currently used by the Collections Divisions of the Department of Finance where it is believed that with great customer service, there can be a successful balance achieved between service level delivery, and collection efforts for monies owed the City".

The City of Norfolk's selection of CSS as the provider of this platform aligns with its vision of delivering technology solutions that "improve employee productivity and service delivery, engage our citizens and promote business growth and educational opportunities".

USA Today recognized the City of Norfolk as one of the Top 10 booming downtowns, recognizing a decades-long housing, retail, and financial boom. Norfolk is home to the world's largest naval base and the North American Headquarters for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

"We are extremely excited with the successful launch of our platform which will provide the City of Norfolk with the technology and support to achieve its objectives, strengthen its position as regional technology leader, and more efficiently and cost-effectively serve its citizens, all while improving transparency and security in the process. We very much look forward to a long-term partnership with the City of Norfolk", said Carl Briganti, President and CEO of CSS, Inc.

About the City of Norfolk, VA – Office of Finance

The City of Norfolk Virginia sprawls across roughly 66 square miles and encompasses some 247,000 residents. It has seven miles of Chesapeake Bay beachfront and a total of 144 miles of shoreline along our lakes, rivers, and the Bay.

The Department of Finance provides exemplary financial services through cooperative interaction with our customers, clients and coworkers within a framework of shared values.

For more information please visit https://www.norfolk.gov/fbs

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms & Contact Center solutions with a focus on "Ai" (Artificial Intelligence) machine learning Digital Consumer Engagement for enterprises that generate & manage mass receivables, collections, payments, recoveries & revenues. By delivering cognitive cloud Financial Ecosystems technology, CSS helps municipalities and enterprises improve and automate all their daily financial processes, consumer engagement & business process. For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621.

