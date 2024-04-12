Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,244.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,762.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,489.00
    +4.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.00
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.66
    +0.64 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    2,400.70
    +28.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    28.87
    +0.62 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5760
    +0.0160 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    14.91
    -0.89 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2210
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,905.29
    +295.97 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    -37.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,595.63
    +153.00 (+0.39%)
     

City offering $5K grant to support local creatives

Erica Pauda
·1 min read

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local creatives have the chance to get thousands in grant money to turn their creative visions into a reality.

The City of Austin Economic Development Department announced a new round of funding through the Nexus Grant to support local small organizations, individual artists and small arts businesses, the city said in a news release Thursday.

The program will offer $5,000 grants to cover expenses, such as administrative costs, equipment and space rentals, marketing and other eligible expenditures, according to the city.

Applications for the Nexus Grant will open on April 16, and those interested can apply on the Nexus Grant website.

Applications must be submitted by 7 p.m., May 14, the city said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Advertisement