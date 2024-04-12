City offering $5K grant to support local creatives

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local creatives have the chance to get thousands in grant money to turn their creative visions into a reality.

The City of Austin Economic Development Department announced a new round of funding through the Nexus Grant to support local small organizations, individual artists and small arts businesses, the city said in a news release Thursday.

The program will offer $5,000 grants to cover expenses, such as administrative costs, equipment and space rentals, marketing and other eligible expenditures, according to the city.

Applications for the Nexus Grant will open on April 16, and those interested can apply on the Nexus Grant website.

Applications must be submitted by 7 p.m., May 14, the city said.

