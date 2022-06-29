City of Orange: Construction Project To Go On as Planned Despite Putting OC Patients at Risk

ORANGE, Calif. , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPharma Infusion Center (AmeriPharma) recently announced the launch of a Change.org petition asking the City of Orange to halt its planned water treatment facility immediately adjacent to the healthcare facility. The City has confirmed that the planned construction is anticipated to last for at least 6-7 months. AmeriPharma, the only infusion center of its kind in the area, serves patients who need intravenous or injectable therapy. The several-months-long construction project will render patient-care in the infusion center unsafe, unreasonably increase therapy risks for high-risk patients and cause detrimental harm to their health.

"Despite having feasible alternatives, the City's decision to move forward with this construction immediately adjacent to the infusion center has been disheartening given its utter disregard for patient and healthcare employee safety concerns," said Farah Kadduh, Quality & Compliance Manager at AmeriPharma. "When our simple revision requests were ignored by the City officials, we had to inform and turn to our community. We asked those who support access to safe healthcare in the City of Orange to sign a petition demanding a stop to AmeriPharma's otherwise imminent eviction."

AmeriPharma Infusion Center is a wellness resort-inspired and state-of-the-art facility designed to deliver the best possible treatment experience in relaxing guest suites. AmeriPharma's healthcare services are accredited by some of the most esteemed independent healthcare accreditation organizations such as URAC, ACHC, NABP and others. AmeriPharma's certified infusion nurses provide the highest standard of compassionate care, which is fully coordinated with each patient's referring physician. A stress-free environment is integral to the healing process.

AmeriPharma Infusion Center is located at 132 S. Anita Dr., Orange, CA . Planned construction immediately next to the facility will:

Produce loud noise above 80 dBA (louder than a food blender at three feet);

Create unsafe conditions from ground movement, making it risky for healthcare workers to perform intravenous injections next door; and

Expose vulnerable patients (many infusion patients are immunocompromised) to airborne debris and possible infection.

As a result, AmeriPharma Infusion Center expects it will be required to close its doors to patients for at least 6-7 months, impacting thousands of local residents with imminent life-saving therapy needs (ex. Oncology) requiring regular infusions. The City construction is projected to be on Orange County owned land, giving the County the additional responsibility and privilege to stop the project that is harmful to Orange County patients and healthcare workers.

"A noisy, disruptive, lengthy construction project immediately adjacent to an infusion facility is incompatible with accountable infusion care that Orange County residents deserve," Mrs. Kadduh said. "The City considered and presented several alternative locations for its project before choosing the space next door to AmeriPharma. The City has many options, while our employees and patients have none. It can easily choose an alternate site that doesn't require shutting down essential healthcare operations in the City of Orange, impacting thousands."

To sign the petition, please visit: https://www.change.org/p/stop-city-of-orange-from-disrupting-patient-care-and-evicting-its-healthcare-workers

For more information, contact:

Farah Kadduh

Compliance Officer at AmeriPharma

(877) 778-0318 ext. 176

ameripharmainfusioncenter.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-orange-construction-project-to-go-on-as-planned-despite-putting-oc-patients-at-risk-301577881.html

