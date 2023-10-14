City Pub Group (LON:CPC) investors are sitting on a loss of 56% if they invested five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) share price managed to fall 58% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

We don't think that City Pub Group's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last half decade, City Pub Group saw its revenue increase by 2.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 10% per year, in that time. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in City Pub Group. However, it's possible too many in the market will ignore it, and there may be an opportunity if it starts to recover down the track.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that City Pub Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between City Pub Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that City Pub Group's TSR, which was a 56% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that City Pub Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with City Pub Group .

