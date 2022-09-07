U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

City of Reno opens nationwide recruitment process for its next Chief of Police

City of Reno
·1 min read

RENO, Nev., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of Reno officials today announced the beginning of the organization’s nationwide Chief of Police recruitment process. The Chief will lead the Reno Police Department (RPD), under the direction of the Reno City Manager, and play an important role in maintaining a safe community people are proud to call home.

“Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make a difference in a growing, diverse community,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “To lead these efforts, we are looking for a Chief of Police who is a model of policing excellence. Someone who’s forward-thinking, solution-orientated, and most importantly, committed to community policing.”

Those interested in the position are encouraged to watch this video and view this brochure to learn more about living in the northern Nevada region, the City of Reno government organization, and the Reno Police Department. For information about the ideal candidate and position qualifications, please visit Reno.Gov/ChiefofPolice.

To assist in the search, the City has partnered with Ralph Andersen & Associates, a public sector executive job search firm specializing in government recruiting. Interested candidates should visit RalphAndersen.com to apply.

The recruitment will remain open until November 11, 2022. Applications will be reviewed and narrowed down for candidate interviews to be held later this year.

Public input is an integral part of the search process for Reno’s next Chief of Police. Residents were invited to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they’re looking for in their next Chief by attending a community meeting or taking a survey.

CONTACT: Cassie Harris City of Reno 775-430-5005 harrisca@reno.gov


