City will seek grant for $12.2M in road improvements around LG

HOLLAND — LG Energy Solution was back on the agenda Wednesday, Jan. 17, this time for road improvements necessary for the company's third phase project.

Discussion centered around a grant application with the Michigan Department of Transportation for improvements to 40th Street/147th Avenue and 52nd Street, plus 40th Street and 48th Street/Waverly Road.

Community and Neighborhood Services Director Mark Meyers told Holland City Council improvements include adding a third lane and a curb, a gutter, non-motorized improvements and a new, wider bridge cross section. There could also potentially be more lanes added at key intersections around LG’s campus.

Estimates put the cost around $12.2 million, but Meyers said the scope of the project has tightened and will likely cost less.

For the state money, a 20% local match of $2.441 million is required, which LG has offered to fund on behalf of the city. LG also agreed to pay 100% of any difference between the grant, if approved, and the total cost of the project.

The application was approved, and Lakeshore Advantage will now apply on behalf of the city.

A rendering that includes second and third phase expansion plans for LG Energy Solution in Holland.

The roads affected line parcels of land LG recently purchased on 147th Avenue, including the Old Wing Mission.

The mission is the oldest surviving house in Holland. It was built in 1844 by Isaac Fairbanks, a government agricultural agent to Native Americans.

Three parcels are located within city limits, including the mission. The other three are located in Fillmore Township.

During a study session last week for the Holland Planning Commission, LG representatives discussed their plans for the Old Wing Mission — including creating a task force to figure out how best to preserve it.

In the meantime, the company is working to rezone the six parcels from residential to industrial. The mission will be protected with fencing, they said, as construction begins.

LG Holland, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, opened in 2010. In early 2022, the company announced a $1.7 billion expansion meant to create 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025 over 1 million square feet of new space.

As construction on that phase neared completion, LG announced a $3 billion partnership with Toyota, marking the beginnings of a “third phase.” Officials said that expansion, if approved, will mean another building for LG, but not more positions.

