U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.31
    +45.74 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,507.26
    +262.68 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,845.03
    +169.49 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.02
    +35.03 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.80
    -41.00 (-2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4970
    +1.2020 (+0.92%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,184.40
    +379.91 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.65
    +9.61 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

City Tech Professors Awarded $569,635 National Science Grant to Support Manufacturing and Materials Science Teaching, Curriculum Development, and Research

New York City College of Technology (City Tech)
·5 min read

Brooklyn, NY, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research and collaboration at New York City College of Technology (City Tech, CUNY) are underway this year thanks to a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant of nearly $570,000 awarded to a team of researchers led by Dr. Gaffar Gailani, professor and Director of the Center of Medical Devices and Additive Manufacturing. The funding will support a three-year project aimed at technician training for advanced manufacturing and materials.

"This project is a natural extension for the Advanced Center of Medical Devices and Additive Manufacturing which was established six years ago as a result of NSF and NASA support," said Dr. Gailani, the principal investigator who led the initiative for the grant.

In addition to Dr. Gailani, the proposal was developed by Dr. Denise H. Sutton of the Department of Business; three members of the City Tech Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Sidi Berri, Dr. Akm S. Rahman, and Dr. Angran Xiao; and Dr. Nikhil Gupta of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

Funded through 2025, the $569,635 grant project will help introduce new content for existing design, manufacturing, and materials science courses, including virtual and hands-on experiential learning exercises as well as tutorials on specific topics. A Business and Industry Leadership Team will provide feedback on course content so that the courses are aligned with the needs of the industry.

“This NSF grant will provide new equipment and collaborations with industry, to assure the curriculum in our Mechanical Engineering Technology and Industrial Design programs incorporate the most-up-to-date advanced manufacturing technologies, which are in high demand in the workforce. Hands-on experiential learning is at the core of a City Tech degree,” said Dr. Pamela Brown, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

A new summer training program will provide training on professional skills including communication, teamwork, and time management skills. This program will also help students develop better problem-solving skills and learn how to conduct experiments and analyze data to obtain meaningful results. The project team will assess the impact of project activities on student learning and retention using student surveys, assessments of student work, and student interviews. This evaluation work will be conducted by Dr. Deborah Hecht from the Center of Advanced Studies in Education at CUNY.

The proposal’s originators aim to address the industry’s workforce needs for skilled technicians who have training in advanced manufacturing technologies including computer-aided design, additive manufacturing, and engineering materials. This project will use the Business and Industry Leadership Team model to collaborate with the industry and develop course content that addresses the knowledge, skills, and abilities that manufacturers need to implement and maintain these technologies.

For example, City Tech will be able to invest in new equipment for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), a type of 3D printing technology used to produce parts and prototypes from powdered materials. In this process, a high-power laser is directed onto a bed of powder material such as nylon, metal, or ceramics, and then selectively fuse the particles together and build up an object layer by layer.

"Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is a very advanced manufacturing technology this project will bring to City Tech," noted Dr. Gailani. "Few colleges have this technology in their labs because it is very expensive."

Other equipment being made possible under this grant includes City Tech’s acquisition of a Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), a precision inspection system for accurately measuring the physical geometry of dimensions and tolerance.

Beyond student opportunities and new equipment for City Tech’s facilities, the grant will also help build new partnerships with nearby research institutions. Graduate and undergraduate students from the neighboring New York University Tandon School of Engineering will be actively involved in this project.

"The project will initiate collaboration with the Navy Yard Industrial Complex, with the hundreds of companies that are housed in the Yard, and will have a research lab inside the Complex that will allow more interaction with those companies," said Dr. Gailani.

The grant also covers City Tech work to improve the mechanical properties of parts produced by additive manufacturing at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials, a science laboratory specializing in nanoscale research the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island, New York.

One initiative already launched from this grant is the debut of City Tech's first Smart Tank Competition, an opportunity for student teams from all academic departments to compete for $2,500 by pitching creative problem-solving ideas in any industry.

"This project is distinguished by participation and collaboration between the Business Department at City Tech and the Department of Mechanical Engineering Technology," said Dr. Gailani. "The Smart Tank Competition is a critical component of this project."

This project is funded by the NSF’s Advanced Technological Education program that focuses on the education of technicians for the advanced technology fields that drive the nation's economy.


                                                                            ###


New York City College of Technology

Founded in 1946, New York City College of Technology (City Tech) is the designated college of technology for the City University of New York (CUNY). City Tech offers 27 associate and 31 baccalaureate innovative, cutting-edge degree programs spanning the technologies of art and design, architecture, biomedical informatics, business, career and technology teacher education, computer systems, engineering, entertainment, health care, hospitality, human services, the law-related professions, and the liberal arts and sciences. Located at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge in Downtown Brooklyn, City Tech is a national model for industry-aligned education. For more information, visit www.citytech.cuny.edu.

CONTACT: Office of Communications New York City College of Technology (City Tech) (718) 260-5812 Communications@citytech.cuny.edu


Recommended Stories

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Dominion tells judge Fox News knew vote-rigging claims were false

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday told the Delaware judge in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp that Fox News knew allegations of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued airing the claims in pursuit of ratings. Dominion's attorneys made the argument as both sides sought during a pretrial hearing to convince Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis that he should rule in their favor without the need for the case to go to trial as scheduled on April 17. Internal Fox communications prove that the network repeatedly hosted guests who it knew were peddling "reckless" and "completely crazy" falsehoods because it was losing viewers to far-right media competitors, Dominion's lawyers told the judge.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • Commuting is overrated, says the CEO of Allstate: ‘Nobody wants to drive to an office to do a Zoom call’

    "Flexibility really sells," says Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, who prioritizes treating employees like customers.

  • Tesla to deliver strong Q1 retail sales in China: brokerage data

    Tesla is poised to report one of its best quarters in China, the latest retail sales data showed, after becoming the first electric vehicle maker in the country to cut prices in a bid to defend its market share. The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations. That was slightly higher than the 1,327 units it sold daily on average in the fourth quarter in China, when Tesla sold a total of 122,038 cars, its best quarter so far, the data showed.

  • As Ford Carves Out Its EV Unit, Reporting by Region Gets Ditched

    The auto maker’s reorganization aims to provide greater insights into the fast-growing electric-vehicle division and its ambitious goals

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Russia seizes Volkswagen factory in legal battle with Deripaska’s car maker

    Volkswagen has lost control of a vast car plant in Russia as part of a legal battle with a car maker controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.