City Utility Billing Division employee alleges workplace harassment

Dec. 22—Before stepping into the position of Utility Billing Division director for the city of Santa Fe in 2019, Nancy Jimenez worked as the police department's fiscal administrator, interacting regularly with top brass and the rank-and-file.

Earlier this month, she had another police interaction.

This time, Jimenez was the suspect in an alleged workplace violence incident.

Maria Andriasova-Esparza, a temporary employee at the utility billing office on West San Mateo Road, alleged Jimenez grabbed and then pushed her hand during a heated confrontation her supervisor had to break up.

"Maria advised that she was scared and that if Stephen [Morales] did not step in Nancy would have escalated to the point where she might have been punched," according to a police report obtained under a public records request.

The report, which lists the offense as a simple battery, notes surveillance video captured the incident and says Andriasova-Esparza alleged tension in the office toward her stems from her Jewish faith. Jimenez denied religion played a rule in the dispute, according to the report.

Officer Miguel Romero viewed the video on a TV screen in a utility billing office conference room. "It appeared that Nancy was upset talking to Maria as Maria was sitting," he wrote in his report.

"Maria had her hands up in a defensive manner, with her palms facing outward," Romero wrote. "The hand [gesture] looked as if Maria was making a non-verbal cue that Nancy was too close, and Maria was pushing her arms out as if she was suggesting Nancy back away."

Jimenez grabbed Andriasova-Esparza's hand and pushed it away "as if she was too close to her," Romero wrote.

"Nancy did appear to be upset, but the grab on the [hand] did not completely clinch around Maria's hand," the report states.

The surveillance video, which has no audio, shows Jimenez approached Andriasova-Esparza at her cubicle just after 11:18 a.m. Dec. 5.

Stephen Morales, Andriasova-Esparza's supervisor, casually walks up to the pair about a minute later.

After about seven minutes of discussion, which appears to grow more heated between the two women as time passes, Andriasova-Esparza points her finger at Jimenez while sitting in her chair. She then stands up with the palm of her right hand facing outward. Jimenez, who is holding a piece of paper in one hand, puts her palm outward, too, before she pushes Andriasova-Esparza's hand down in a split second.

At that point, Morales steps in between the two women and directs Jimenez to leave. As Jimenez walks away with her arms in the air, Andriasova-Esparza continues to angrily point her finger at Jimenez.

City Manager John Blair wrote in an email City Hall is aware of the incident and is investigating the allegations.

"The results of that investigation will determine whether any next steps or personnel actions are necessary," he wrote.

The police report lists the status of the case as "pending active."

"A suspect has been identified and no charges are being filed at this time," the report states.

It's unlikely they will.

"In order for a law enforcement officer to charge someone with misdemeanor battery the application of force must have been done in the presence of the officer," police Capt. Bryan Martinez wrote in an email.

Both Andriasova-Esparza and Jimenez declined to comment.

Andriasova-Esparza, 58, called police a day after the alleged confrontation with her boss.

"Dispatch notes indicated Maria wanted to report an employee who grabbed and hit her the day prior and wanted to report the incident," the report states.

With Morales present for the interview, Andriasova-Esparza told the officer she and an unidentified co-worker had a "verbal altercation" a month prior over a billing transaction that escalated with her co-worker saying, "Customers don't like a Jew."

"Maria said [her co-worker] made another statement saying, 'You have an accent, we don't like Jews here,' " the report states. "Maria said after the statements were made [her co-worker] then ended up grabbing her from behind on her shoulders."

Andriasova-Esparza claimed her co-worker and Jimenez, 52, "have continued harassing her about being a Jew" and "targeted" her because of her Jewish upbringing.

Andriasova-Esparza's co-worker acknowledged "a conflict about a transaction" but believed it was a miscommunication and "at no point did the conflict turn vulgar or physical."

Andriasova-Esparza said she wanted to file a police report "because of the escalation of events and the physical abuse" involving Jimenez, according to the report.

Andriasova-Esparza said Jimenez "cornered her" in her cubicle and was upset about how she codes her deposits.

"Maria said that Nancy came to her aggressively," the report states. "Nancy then grabbed her hand causing her hand to hurt."

Jimenez told the officer there was no confrontation but a conversation that "did not escalate to foul language or any comments about religion." Jimenez had no recollection of the incident turning physical, the report states.

Morales said he saw Jimenez grab Andriasova-Esparza's hand, prompting him to step in and separate the two.

Morales "indicated that this has been going on for some time" and has made a couple of reports to the city's Human Resources Department "about the incidents in the past," the report says.

Although the officer noted he had seen the two reports sent to human resources, he didn't disclose their contents in his police report.

