City of Victoria receives funding to retrofit the streetscape of Government Street North in downtown Victoria

·3 min read

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize public spaces and grow vibrant communities

VICTORIA, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Victoria, like so many places across British Columbia, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors to vibrant streets and refreshed outdoor public spaces.

City of Victoria receives funding to retrofit the streetscape of Government Street North in downtown Victoria (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
City of Victoria receives funding to retrofit the streetscape of Government Street North in downtown Victoria (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading exisiting community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the City of Victoria.

This funding supports the revitalization of a key transportation route in the downtown core, attracting more tourists, visitors and new businesses to Victoria's emerging Arts and Innovation District. The project includes the installation of protected bike lanes, pedestrian crossings, traffic signals, public seating, art, and landscaping along Government Street from Pandora Avenue to Gorge Road. This investment will support the development of connected mixed-use neighbourhoods, and offer safer transportation options for residents and families.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. It is providing $500 million over two years for Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure. The Government of Canada is committed to rejuvenating public spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities across British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."
-        The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"We so appreciate the federal government's investment, through PacifiCan, in the City's Arts and Innovation District. This project has transformed Government Street, delivered significant road safety, asset renewal and placemaking improvements all of which strengthen our economy and increase our resiliency as a capital city."
-       Lisa Helps, Mayor, City of Victoria

Quick Facts

  • CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity so that communities can:

  • Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c9469.html

