City watchdog investigates 'debanking' of customers in wake of Farage scandal

FCA

The City watchdog is to investigate the “debanking” of customers in wake of the Nigel Farage scandal.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will write to more than 25 of Britain’s largest banks and building societies on Wednesday requesting details on account closures.

The lenders will be asked to reveal how many bank accounts have recently been closed, suspended or denied and the reasons why those services have been refused.

The regulator has given banks just over two weeks to submit their responses by Aug 25, which will then be analysed and published by mid-September.

Lenders will also be required to disclose how many complaints they have received from blacklisted customers, and to outline the issues surrounding freedom of expression.

It comes after Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, last week called on the FCA to “urgently investigate” the extent of debanking.

“The Financial Conduct Authority has the right to fine banks very large sums of money if they find this practice is widespread,” he said. “I want to know if it is, and I want to know what they are doing about it.”

In a letter to Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, the Chancellor stressed that banks are banned from closing accounts or refusing services because of customers’ political views or beliefs.

In its response to the letter, the FCA said that it was already preparing “a data exercise” to understand the scale of the issue and drivers behind the reported increased in account terminations.

It comes after Mr Farage, former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party and then the Brexit Party, revealed that his business and personal accounts were closed by private bank Coutts because of his political views.

The backlash from the decision has since led to the resignation of Dame Alison Rose – chief executive of the NatWest Group, which owns Coutts – and Peter Flavel, the Coutts chief executive.

It comes after former politician Nigel Farage revealed that his business and personal accounts were closed by private bank Coutts because of his political views - Gareth Fuller

Mr Farage is currently in talks with Coutts to keep both his accounts open, with new chief executive Mohammed Syed offering to reverse the original decision. He has not confirmed whether he has accepted the offer.

Story continues

The former member of European Parliament said that he has sought an apology and compensation from the bank over the scandal. Mr Farage has recently launched a website aimed at helping victims of debanking.

The Government last month announced new rules to combat debanking, which forces lenders to explain and delay any decision to close an account.

Under the changes, banks will have to provide savers three months’ notice and must “spell out” the reasons behind their decision, in a bid to increase transparency for customers.

Commenting on debanking, Mr Hunt said: “I’m worried that it may exist more than we had thought.

“And the reason I’m worried is because free speech is a fundamental human right. And you can agree or disagree with Nigel Farage but everyone wants to be able to express their opinions.

“But in today’s society you need a bank account to function and so a threat to be de-banked, as the word is now widely used, is a threat to your right to express your opinions.”

The FCA’s latest announcement follows calls for the Chancellor to investigate the regulator to “restore integrity” to the banking system.

A group of prominent Conservatives and former financial industry figures wrote to Mr Hunt sharing their concerns that the FCA had inadvertently encouraged a debanking culture by encouraging lenders to act responsibly under what is known as “environmental, social, and governance” principles.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.