City Wide Facility Solutions Named 2023 Best Buy in Exclusive Franchise Times Ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions has been named a best buy in franchising by Franchise Times as part of its annual Zor Awards program designed to recognize brands in 10 of the industry's most exciting and accessible categories.

Designed to answer the question, "What's the best franchise to buy?", the Zor Awards is an industry-exclusive award program appearing in the March 2023 issue of Franchise Times. The Zor Awards aids individuals exploring franchising by showing them how to make a selection using an astute business mindset.

The Franchise Times editorial staff selected 10 industry categories designed to reflect industry momentum and appealing segments within franchising. This year's categories—presented as lively takes on hot industry segments—are Sweet Tooth (dessert/treat franchises), Breaking Bread (sandwich franchises), By the Slice (pizza franchises), Dirty Jobs (disaster restoration franchises), Office Space (commercial cleaning franchises), Sweat It Out (gym franchises), Aging America (senior care franchises), Healing Touch (medical franchises), Fashion Forward (clothing franchises) and Window Shopping (specialty retail franchises)

As the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, City Wide Facility Solutions came out on top in the Zor Awards Office Space category. Gross sales at franchise locations ranged from $441,131 to $30.4 million in 2021, with an average unit volume of $6.7 million. Finalists were drawn from the Franchise Times Top 500 database, which is a 24-year-old research tool covering more than 650 U.S.-based franchise systems. The research team then examined six key financial metrics pulled from each brand's franchise disclosure document, with a focus on profitability for the franchisee. That process also included editorial examination of management teams, product or service offerings, unit openings and closings, recent litigation and financial backing of the brand.

After selecting a winner in each category, the editorial team conducted interviews with top-performing franchisees in each brand to share advice and lessons learned.

Below is the list of winners of the 2023 Franchise Times Zor Awards by category:

Sweet Tooth (dessert/treat franchises): Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Breaking Bread (sandwich franchises): Capriotti's

By the Slice (pizza franchises): Donatos Pizza

Dirty Jobs (disaster restoration franchises): 1-800 Water Damage

Office Space (commercial cleaning franchises): City Wide Facility Solutions

Sweat It Out (gym franchises): Crunch Fitness

Aging America (senior care franchises): Home Instead

Healing Touch (medical franchises): Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center

Fashion Forward (clothing franchises): Once Upon a Child

Window Shopping (specialty retail franchises): Nothing Bundt Cakes

About Franchise Times

Franchise Times magazine is the only independent, unbiased news source in franchising. Its original research has led to well-respected rankings such as the Franchise Times Top 500; Fast & Serious, a look at the smartest-growing franchise systems in the U.S.; and the Restaurant 200, ranking the top U.S. restaurant franchisees. In addition to its 10x year flagship print magazine and corresponding web presence, Franchise Times produces multiple e-newsletters and digital content. Industry-leading conferences include the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference and Food On Demand Conference, produced in conjunction with its sister publications, the Restaurant Finance Monitor and Food On Demand.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

