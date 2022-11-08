U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Fourth Location Serving Ohio

·3 min read

Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Northwest Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, remains on its record-breaking growth track in 2022 with the announcement of its newest location in Ohio, making it the fourth location to serve the state. The new office serves commercial properties across the Northwest region of Ohio.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)
City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)

Local building owners and property management companies in Northwest Ohio now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur David L. Clinger, who has experience managing growing businesses, opened the NW Ohio office in Findlay at 245 Stanford Parkway Suite A2 on Nov. 1.

"What initially drew me in was the opportunity to spread the ripple effect and have a positive impact on communities across Northwest Ohio," said Clinger. "I knew I could leverage my sales and management experience to grow City Wide in the area, and I'm looking forward to providing excellent services to Toledo, Bowling Green, Findlay, Lima and beyond. There is a great network of City Wide owners in Ohio — all of us working together means we will be able to support even more businesses throughout the great state of Ohio."

Clinger has spent the last 18 years in manufacturing sales, beginning as a laborer then a program manager and eventually moving all the way up to vice president of sales. He has also been a part of several healthcare and manufacturing startups, earning experience in growing new businesses and leading teams. Having spent the majority of his career in Northwest Ohio, Clinger knows what local communities need and will use this knowledge to provide the best management services possible and grow a dedicated team of partners.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as an additional location in Iowa is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Northwest Ohio and the services it manages, please visit nwohio.gocitywide.com/ or call (419) 581-9814.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-wide-facility-solutions-opens-fourth-location-serving-ohio-301671061.html

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

