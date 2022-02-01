U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

City Wide Facility Solutions Opens New Location in San Jose

·2 min read

Monterrey County Native Brings Premier Facility Solutions to the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its second location in the Bay Area. The new office, located in Santa Clara, serves several cities in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz County as well as the South Bay Area.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)

Local building owners and property management companies throughout San Jose and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Former real estate industry veteran, Curtis Jessen, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 1885 De La Cruz Blvd. Suite 204 in Santa Clara. More commercial properties will soon gain access to these facility services, as two additional California locations are scheduled to open in Q1 2022.

"From early on in my life, I've always known that I have a heart for entrepreneurship," said Jessen. "It's a personal philosophy of mine to strive be a productive member of the community in everything that I do. City Wide will help me do just that by allowing me to provide job opportunities and offer a trusted service to clients."

Jessen spent several years in the mortgage and investment banking world prior to beginning the journey in business ownership. His dedication to making a difference in individuals lives aligns well with the overall mission of the company — to positively impact all those that City Wide serves so the ripple effect spreads far and wide. This alignment with the culture of the brand will allow Jessen to create relationships and provide valuable client services to businesses in the area.

"I'm looking forward to the chance I now have to further engrain myself in my local community by not only building connections with clients, but with the talented independent contractors in the Bay Area as well," added Jessen.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in San Jose and the services it offers, please visit sanjose.gocitywide.com/ or call (408) 222-2621.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-wide-facility-solutions-opens-new-location-in-san-jose-301472907.html

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

