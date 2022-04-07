U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.37
    +30.22 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,634.03
    +137.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,949.46
    +60.65 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.16
    -1.78 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.59
    +0.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.30
    +13.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9900
    +0.1900 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,552.21
    -155.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.15
    +7.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Third Bay Area Office

·2 min read

Professional Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to the North Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its seventh location in California. The new office, located in Santa Rosa, serves cities in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano County.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)
City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the Northern Bay area now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Peter Holewinski, former owner of a home care business, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 1400 North Dutton Ave., Suite 9 in Santa Rosa.

"As someone who has been a business owner and understands the level of dedication needed to be successful, I was drawn to the City Wide Facility Solutions opportunity because of the support system it provides," said Holewinski. "That backbone of support allows me to entirely focus on the building owners and property managers in my community to ensure they no longer have to worry about how to get the services they need for their buildings."

Holewinski is a fourth generation Sonoma County resident, living on his great-grandfather's homestead in Alexander Valley. He began his career in multi-national banking and corporate finance where he managed business organizations and teams in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe and the United Kingdom. This includes launching the first structured trade finance team at a major bank in Singapore. More recently, he owned and operated a successful home care business for seven years in Sonoma County.

"By working with teams in diverse cultures, I learned a lot about patience and how to problem solve," added Holewinski. "That experience helped shaped my skills in client management and support which will prove to be very fruitful as I continue to build the City Wide brand here in the Northern Bay area."

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the North Bay Area and the services it offers, please visit northbay.gocitywide.com/ or call (707) 843-5499.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-wide-facility-solutions-opens-third-bay-area-office-301520412.html

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Walmart raises pay for truck drivers to as much as $110,000 in the first year

    Walmart announced increased pay for its private fleet of truck drivers and a new driver program, part of an effort to enhance its supply chain capabilities.

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jamie Dimon Tells Investors to Prepare for a 'Drag' on JPMorgan's Returns

    In his much anticipated and widely read annual letter, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon touched on a wide variety of issues facing the country right now, including higher inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining specifically to the bank itself, Dimon warned investors of a "drag" on the bank's return on equity because of regulatory capital rules that he has long criticized. Let's look at what Dimon is referring to and how it may impact the stock.

  • BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement. Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price. Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Uber Eats Has a Customer-Service Problem

    Customer service has been tricky for companies whose services rely on third parties and gig workers. Uber Eats faces this issue. The food-delivery service's approach to customer service is not actually focused on fixing problems.

  • Manufacturers Grind to a Halt in China as Covid Lockdowns Expand

    Manufacturers including suppliers to Apple and Tesla are struggling to keep some of their China operations going as extended and widening Covid-19 lockdowns choke off supplies and clog up truck routes and ports.

  • Is This Top Chipmaker for the Auto Industry a Buy?

    ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) puts the "O" in MANGO -- the high-conviction semiconductor stock acronym Bank of America analysts recently coined. For reference, the "M" is Marvell Technology Group; the "A" is Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom (based on the stock ticker), and Analog Devices; the "N" is Nvidia; and the "G" is Global Foundries. It's been a few years since I last caught up with ON Semiconductor, but it's time to revisit and weigh the company on its own merits.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Exxon, Chevron paid their CEOs over $22 million each last year -filings

    Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp paid their chief executives more than $22 million each last year, according to securities filings released on Thursday, the day after U.S. lawmakers accused oil companies of price gouging at a time of high gasoline prices. Exxon paid CEO Darren Woods $23.6 million last year, up from $15.6 million in 2020. Woods also received a $3.1 million cash bonus, the filing showed.