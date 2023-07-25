CityAM on the brink of administration after working from home blow

City AM is on the brink of administration after its efforts to find a buyer in the wake of the pandemic failed to bear fruit.

The London freesheet, which has been left reeling by repeated lockdowns and the legacy of home working, is poised to call in administrators at BDO to begin an insolvency process.

Bosses are now hoping to secure a pre-pack agreement, which would see an immediate sale of all or parts of the company after it goes into administration.

In an email to staff, seen by the Telegraph, editor Andy Silvester said administration had always been a possibility, adding that the paper was still in “advanced negotiations” with one potential buyer.

He wrote: “I recognise this is unsettling news but I want you to know that it is ‘business as usual’ for us and we are working night and day to secure a future for City AM.”

Earlier this month the company said it had appointed FRP Advisory to explore a sale after failing to attract new investment.

The announcement sparked an impassioned response from readers including Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, who described the paper’s struggles as “scandalous”.

She added: “City AM is by far the best freesheet. I hope a buyer can be found quickly so that its excellent coverage and insight can continue for many years to come.”

City AM was a major victim of the pandemic as financial professionals stopped commuting into the Square Mile. It moved to an online-only model in March 2020 and remained out of print for 18 months.

The business-focused paper has since struggled to regain its previous audiences amid a shift to home working. It currently reaches around 68,000 readers per day, down by more than 10,000 from pre-pandemic numbers.

The title ceased printing on Fridays in January as it adapted to new ways of working. In October 2021 the paper itself coined the acronym “TWATs” to describe employees who only go into the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

City AM has shifted its focus to digital output, with its website attracting between 1.8m and 2m unique visitors per month.

However, it has been left struggling with debts of £1.6m in 2021 and lacks the funds to invest.

In a further blow, City AM has also been hit by a recent wave of Tube and train strikes, as well as soaring newsprint and distribution costs.

City AM is 50pc owned by a consortium of Dutch investors, while managing director Lawson Muncaster and chief executive Jens Thorpe each hold 25pc.

City AM and BDO declined to comment.

